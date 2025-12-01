Telcos urge DoT to mandate SMS OTP as primary factor to curb fraud

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
Telecom service providers have asked the department of telecommunications (DoT) to mandate the primary factor of authentication through SMS-based one-time passwords (OTP) as a means to reduce risk of financial fraud, even as DoT issued directions to all handset makers and importers to pre-install the Sanchar Saathi app on all devices within the next three months.
“For all financial transactions, the primary factor of authentication should mandatorily be through SMS OTP, which continues to remain the most secure, operator-verified channel with guaranteed traceability. Strengthening this requirement will create a consistent and secure authentication framework across the financial ecosystem, further reducing the risk of fraud and reinforcing consumer trust,” SP Kochhar, director general of the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), which represents India’s leading carriers Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, said in a statement Monday.
The industry body asked the department to engage with the Reserve Bank of India on ensuring implementation of this proposal.
What does the DoT’s directive mean for handset makers?
Meanwhile, DoT has also ordered all handset makers and importers to ensure that the Sanchar Saathi mobile app is pre-installed on all mobile handsets manufactured or imported for use in India. As per the directive seen by Business Standard, handset makers have been asked to ensure that the app is “readily visible and accessible” to end users at the time of first use or device setup and that it cannot be removed or disabled.
“For all such devices that have already been manufactured and are in sales channels in India, the manufacturer and importers of mobile handsets shall make an endeavour to push the app through software updates,” as per the directive issued on November 28, giving 120 days for compliance. Failure to comply will attract action under the Telecommunications Act, 2023, the Telecom Cyber Security Rules, 2024 and other laws, it added.
How does the Sanchar Saathi app help prevent fraud?
DoT’s Sanchar Saathi app, launched in January, enables users to report fraud, manage mobile connections registered in their name and block stolen phones, besides reporting misuse of the International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) — a 15-digit unique number assigned to each mobile phone — and verifying authenticity of IMEIs used in mobile devices. According to ministry of communications data as of July, DoT has blocked 5.5 lakh handsets and deactivated 20,000 bulk SMS senders.
Why are telcos pushing for mandatory SMS OTP now?
Telcos’ demand for mandatory SMS OTP comes on the back of DoT mandating app-based communication services to be bound with the mobile SIM, and remain continuously linked to the SIM card associated with the mobile number used for identification of customers or users or for provisioning or delivery of services. Apps that allow users to use the same account on multiple devices would have to limit access to six hours, while users can re-log in using QR codes.
COAI’s Kochhar said the industry body’s recommendation added to its longstanding demand for binding communication apps with mobile SIMs for strengthening national security and cyber fraud prevention, and added that the directive issued by DoT in this regard was a “much-needed initiative”, since the apps connect with the mobile SIM only once and continue to function even after the SIM is removed or deactivated, creating the scope for fraud.
Why is the DoT’s SIM-binding directive facing pushback?
The directive issued on November 28 has drawn flak from communication apps, noting that it was issued without discussions with the industry and would cause significant disruptions to user experience. Major communication apps in India, including WhatsApp, Telegram and Signal, have been given 90 days to comply and 120 days to submit compliance reports.