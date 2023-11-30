Sensex (0.13%)
66988.44 + 86.53
Nifty (0.18%)
20133.15 + 36.55
Nifty Smallcap (0.72%)
6539.50 + 46.45
Nifty Midcap (0.68%)
42908.90 + 290.20
Nifty Bank (-0.19%)
44481.75 -84.70
Heatmap

Mobile phone PLI has created 500k incremental jobs: Ashwini Vaishnaw

As many as 5,000 people will work to manufacture smartphones and feature phones at a large scale in the new unit, Vaishnaw said

Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo: PTI)

Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo: PTI)

Aryaman Gupta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2023 | 8:14 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The government’s production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme has led to incremental job creation of 500,000 in the mobile phone industry, said Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday at the inauguration of Dixon Technologies' new smartphone manufacturing facility in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

The information technology, railways, and telecom minister claimed that the development of India’s design and component manufacturing ecosystem is “highly encouraging,” adding that domestic value addition is increasing day by day and in some products, it is “as high as 60 per cent.”
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Dixon, which is India’s largest home-grown electronics manufacturing services (EMS) player, said it has started manufacturing smartphones for Chinese device maker Xiaomi in Q3, 2023 through its new manufacturing unit.

As many as 5,000 people will work to manufacture smartphones and feature phones at a large scale in the new unit, Vaishnaw said.

"We have a 5-year long association with Xiaomi India and are excited to start this new chapter that exemplifies synergy between our two organisations," said Atul Lall, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Dixon Technologies.

The facility, operated by Padget Electronics – a wholly-owned smartphone manufacturing subsidiary of Dixon, spans across 227,000 square feet and has been built with an investment of Rs 256 crore. It has an annual production capacity of 25 million units.

The development comes at a time when the Indian government has been prodding Chinese smartphone makers to export from India, in a bid to increase localization in mobile phone production.

“We are delighted about the new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, quality processes, and efficient production lines…We believe that this association will leverage our excellence and superior execution and Xiaomi’s expertise and leadership in the Indian business ecosystem,” said Sunil Vachani, Executive Chairman, Dixon Technologies.

In May this year, Dixon had announced a partnership with Xiaomi India to manufacture and export ‘Made in India’ smartphones. The Chinese mobile maker had also partnered with homegrown Optiemus to manufacture wireless audio products during the same month.

As of the third quarter of the calendar year 2023, Xiaomi is the fourth-largest smartphone brand in India in terms of smartphone shipments, with a market share of 11.7 per cent, according to data from the International Data Corporation (IDC).

Also Read

Tata Technologies IPO: Details of public offer opening on November 22

Tata Technologies IPO: Check price band, bidding period, and other details

Valuation hurdle, competition may cap upside for Dixon Technologies

Tata Tech IPO: How to check allotment status, listing date, GMP & more

Dixon to make smartphones, other related products for Xiaomi at Noida plant

Two-wheeler volumes expected to grow by 4-7% this fiscal year: Report

Centre approves procurement of 97 Tejas jets, over 150 Prachand choppers

Thailand-based MQDC plans to develop luxury housing projects in Delhi-NCR

Housing sales up 22%, new launches grow 17% in Jul-Sep across top 8 cities

Sterlite Power wins 8 GW green energy transmission project in Rajasthan


Dixon’s new facility is expected to aid the firm in fulfilling its manufacturing targets. Earlier this month, the manufacturing major also committed a cumulative production value of Rs 48,000 crore in six years and was declared eligible under the reworked production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for IT products.

With this move, the company would account for a seventh of the additional production value of Rs 350,000 crore, which the government said has been committed collectively by 27 eligible companies in six years.
Topics : Dixon Technologies manufacturing automobile manufacturer information technology

First Published: Nov 30 2023 | 8:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayTop 5 Upcoming Bollywood MoviesAnimal MovieTata Tech IPO Allotment Grand Theft Auto trilogyTelangana Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEState Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon