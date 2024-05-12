Modi govt working to restart 14 sugar mills that were closed: Bihar Dy CM

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Sunday said that the Modi government was working to restart 14 sugar mills that were closed in the past.

Choudhary alleged that Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Yadav was only bothered about his family. He said, "Lalu Yadav was in jail and hence he doesn't remember that work is going on to restart 14 sugar mills by the Modi government that were closed. He just thinks about his family, he has brought her 'tourist daughter', the entire family who migrated in his 'jungle raj', and they are also back now. This is the effect of PM Modi and CM Nitish Kumar."

Earlier, taking to X, Lalu Yadav had asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi what happened to the promise of re-opening the sugar mills PM made in 2014.

Lalu Yadav wrote, "You said in 2014, right... I will get the sugar mill reopened and drink tea made from the sugar produced in this mill. It's been ten years. What happened to your promise? The Prime Minister who cannot open a small sugar mill in the state as per his promise, a Prime Minister who could not fulfil even one iota of his tall promises in the last ten years, starting from special state status, what benefit will Bihar get if such a Prime Minister roams from street to street and performs street plays?"



PM Narendra Modi is set to hold a roadshow in Patna this evening.

With 40 Lok Sabha constituencies, fourth highest among all States and Union Territories, Bihar holds a crucial position in shaping Indian politics.

On April 19, in the first phase the polling was held in four constituencies--Aurangabad, Gaya, Jamui and Nawada with 49.26 per cent voter turnout.

In the second phase, the polling was held in five constituencies--Banka, Bhagalpur, Katihar, Kishanganj and Purnia with 59.45 per cent voter turnout on April 26.

In the third phase of elections on May 7, Bihar's Jhanjharpur, Supaul, Araria, Madhepura and Khagaria went to polls and the state recorded 58.18 per cent voter turnout.

The Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance), the opposition coalition in Bihar, including Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, and Left parties, recently announced that the RJD, its largest constituent, will contest 26 out of the state's 40 Lok Sabha seats.

As part of the NDA, BJP and JD(U) will contest on 17 and 16 seats respectively.

In 2019, BJP-led NDA swept the state by winning 39 out of 40 seats, while Congress won just one seat. RJD, a formidable force in the state failed to open its account.