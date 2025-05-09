Friday, May 09, 2025 | 06:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Morningstar DBRS upgrades India's rating to BBB with stable outlook

Morningstar DBRS upgrades India's rating to BBB with stable outlook

Morningstar DBRS upgrades India's issuer rating to BBB, citing strong reforms and growth potential while expecting limited impact from regional geopolitical tensions

market, stock markets, finance, mutual fund, SIP

The International Monetary Fund, in its April 2025 World Economic Outlook, projected India to remain one of the world’s fastest-growing economies through the end of the decade.

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 6:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A day after S&P warned of heightened regional credit risks amid the escalation of the India-Pakistan conflict, global sovereign credit rating agency Morningstar DBRS on Friday upgraded India’s long-term foreign and local currency issuer ratings from BBB (low) to BBB with a stable trend.
 
Morningstar DBRS said it expected the tensions between India and Pakistan to remain contained within the region and did not anticipate a meaningful impact on India’s medium-term growth prospects or creditworthiness.
 
However, it also noted that the border skirmishes along Jammu and Kashmir in the northwest and Arunachal Pradesh in the northeast with both Pakistan and China have contributed to India’s low 21st percentile rank for political stability and absence of violence and terrorism indicators.
   
“India’s BBB credit rating balances India’s public finance challenges with the economy’s high growth potential,” the report by Morningstar DBRS said.
 
S&P Global Ratings on Thursday stated that while no immediate rating actions had been taken, the situation introduces material uncertainty that could weigh on sovereign credit profiles if tensions persist.

Also Read

pakistan Flag

Pakistan stock exchange continues to feel effects of India-Pak conflict

Army, Soilder, Kathua

India-Pakistan tensions escalate: What's closed, who's on leave? Details

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri

Pak's attacks were aimed at military targets, civilian infra: Foreign Secy

Man-portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile

India-Pak conflict: How anti-tank guided missiles are shaping ground combat

Former Pak PM Imran Khan (Photo: Bloomberg)

Imran Khan's party moves court for his release amid India-Pakistan tensions

 
The upgrade has been driven by “the cumulative and ongoing benefits of India’s structural reform efforts”, which the ratings agency said were facilitating fiscal consolidation and helping sustain India’s high potential growth rate.
 
On the uncertainty surrounding the imposition of US tariffs, the ratings agency said that India appeared comparatively well positioned, given the low level of goods it exported to the US and the domestic-driven nature of the Indian economy.
 
The agency said that while the near-term outlook is clouded by external risks, including tariff uncertainty and geopolitical tensions, India’s favourable demographics, high savings, and potential catch-up in technological capabilities suggest that the country’s medium-term growth prospects remain strong.
 
The International Monetary Fund, in its April 2025 World Economic Outlook, projected India to remain one of the world’s fastest-growing economies through the end of the decade.
 
The Morningstar DBRS report also said that despite the current public debt levels, risks to debt sustainability are relatively low due to local currency denomination and long maturity structures.

More From This Section

Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation, CDSCO (Photo: Vajiram and Ravi Website)

CDSCO revises export NOC rules for new drugs; sets one-year validity

real estate, luxury homes

Private equity, M&A drive 3x jump in real estate capital in FY25

critical minerals, metals, mining

Rajasthan govt aims over ₹12,950 crore in mining revenue for FY26

retail, e-commerce, ecommerce, online shopping

E-commerce deliveries affected in border states amid India-Pak tensions

walkie-talkie, walkie talkie

Op Sindoor: Govt cracks down on online sales of unlicensed walkie-talkie

Topics : India-Pakistan conflict credit rating Morningstar S&P global Ratings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 09 2025 | 6:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchBank Holiday Asian Q4 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayKerala 10th Result 2025High Alert in DelhiQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon