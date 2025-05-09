Friday, May 09, 2025 | 05:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Rajasthan govt aims over ₹12,950 crore in mining revenue for FY26

Rajasthan govt aims over ₹12,950 crore in mining revenue for FY26

Rajasthan is one of the leading mineral producers in the country, with 22 major minerals and 36 minor minerals

critical minerals, metals, mining

The department has asked officials to prepare monthly action plans for investment, employment, and revenue collection.

Anil Sharma Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 5:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Rajasthan’s mines & geology department has set a target to collect over ₹12,950 crore revenues in the current financial year (FY26). To meet the goal, the state plans to generate about ₹ 1,000 crore in revenue each month, department’s Principal Secretary T Ravikant said. 
 
Rajasthan is one of the leading mineral producers in the country, with 22 major minerals and 36 minor minerals. It  is also the sole producer of  lead, zinc, wollastonite, selenite, calcite, and gypsum.
 
To further support the revenue target, the mines department has released the action plan with a focus on improving managerial efficiency, Ravikant said.
   
Key initiatives include plotting and preparing minor and mineral blocks for their time-bound auctions, resolving pending court cases, accelerating the recovery of dues, and bringing auctioned blocks and plots into operation immediately. Recovery of outstanding mining lease instalments to also be prioritised.
 
In FY25, the department was the leading revenue contributor to the state, collecting over ₹9,228 crore – a growth rate of 23.65 per cent. 
 
The department has asked officials to prepare monthly action plans for investment, employment, and revenue collection. These action plans will be reviewed monthly at the state level, Ravikant said. Any kind of negligence in revenue collection will not be tolerated, he said.
 
Additionally, immediate auction of seized minerals has been ordered. This, Ravikant said, would send a message of the government's strictness against illegal activities. There will be no possibility of the seized minerals being wasted or reduced, and revenue would be obtained. 

More From This Section

retail, e-commerce, ecommerce, online shopping

E-commerce deliveries affected in border states amid India-Pak tensions

walkie-talkie, walkie talkie

Op Sindoor: Govt cracks down on online sales of unlicensed walkie-talkie

telecom spectrum

Trai proposes 4% AGR charge, 5-year term for satellite spectrum use

Telecom tower

Telcos boost vigilance, network readiness to ensure seamless connectivity

IT SECTOR, HIRING

Hiring in IT sector expands by 16% in April on AI, cloud push: Report

Topics : rajasthan Mining industry Rajasthan government minerals

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 09 2025 | 5:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchBank Holiday Asian Q4 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayKerala 10th Result 2025High Alert in DelhiQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon