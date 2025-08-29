Friday, August 29, 2025 | 03:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Need to boost raw material ecosystem for medtech sector growth: Report

Need to boost raw material ecosystem for medtech sector growth: Report

Valued at around $16 billion, India's medical technology (medtech) industry currently accounts for only around 2 per cent of the $680 billion global market

MSME Sector

The report stated that rationalising import duties and duty exemptions for critical raw materials and attracting MNC manufacturing and R&D hubs to India is crucial for sector growth.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 3:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

There is a need to fine-tune the PLI scheme for MSME participation and develop the raw material ecosystem in order to scale up the country's medtech sector to account for 10-12 per cent of the global market, according to a CII-BCG report.

Valued at around $16 billion, India's medical technology (medtech) industry currently accounts for only around 2 per cent of the $680 billion global market.

With the government's Viksit Bharat 2047 vision, the sector has been identified as a strategic pillar in the 'Make in India' agenda, with aspirations to reduce import dependency to below 50 per cent and increase India's share of the global market to 10-12 per cent.

 

The CII-BCG report has outlined nine strategic initiatives to drive the next phase of growth.

The report stated that rationalising import duties and duty exemptions for critical raw materials and attracting MNC manufacturing and R&D hubs to India is crucial for sector growth.

Also Read

Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)

Establish a 2-tier fiscal council to institutionalise fiscal oversight: CII

goods and services tax, GST

CII suggests reforms in GST; trade policy, jobs to achieve 'Viksit Bharat'

make in india, manufacturing, electronics industry

Comprehensive land reforms key for India to become manufacturing hub: CII

Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)

Enact legislation to ensure time-bound delivery of services: CII

Rajeev Memani

Urban consumption not growing as anticipated: CII President Rajiv Memanipremium

Besides, there is a need to unlock the potential of medtech parks through co-innovation labs and shared foundries.

Also, aligning regulatory requirements with global standards to accelerate exports and strengthening public-private collaboration for indigenous innovation is required, it stated.

In addition, global awareness of Indian medtech innovations should be taken up, the report noted.

Establishing advanced training hubs to build industry-ready skills at scale should also be taken up, it opined.

The report highlighted that there has already been a reduction in import reliance in the sector from 80 per cent in FY2022 to 60 per cent in FY2024.

The government has launched many financial incentives, such as production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme, and state-level tax benefits for local manufacturing, benefiting the sector, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Rare earth minerals

Critical mineral blocks auction: A snapshot of the progress so far

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Kiran Mazumdar

Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw lauds Bengaluru talent, slams poor infra

National highway

Digital, AI focus to strengthen India's road to quality highwayspremium

soorahi, uppal group, brewery, whiskey

Uppal Group commits Rs 100 cr working capital to premium alcobev pushpremium

Centre may raise purchase price of cane ethanol by up to Rs 3 per litre

Japan to fund $400 million bamboo biofuel refinery project in India

Topics : CII BCG-CII report Industry Report MSME

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 3:51 PM IST

Explore News

RIL AGM LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceRIL Group Stock TodayWho is Sheikha MahraUS TariffGarena Free Fire Max code TodayUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon