Friday, November 14, 2025 | 01:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Mumbai realty market sees 4-fold jump in institutional investment: Report

Mumbai realty market sees 4-fold jump in institutional investment: Report

Out of the total inflow in Mumbai property market, the consultant noted that foreign capital accounted for two-thirds (67 per cent) at $797.7 million

real estate construction building

The consultant has estimated the total institutional investment in Indian real estate at $66.5 billion this calendar year

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 1:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Mumbai's real estate market witnessed a fourfold jump in institutional investments to $1.19 billion in the first nine months of 2025, driven by foreign investors which want to fund residential and commercial projects for better returns, according to Cushman & Wakefield.

Real estate consultant Cushman & Wakefield's India Capital Markets Q3 2025 report showed that the institutional investments in Mumbai jumped to $1,195.78 million in January-September period of this year from $295.57 million in the year-ago period.

Out of the total inflow in Mumbai property market, the consultant noted that foreign capital accounted for two-thirds (67 per cent) at $797.7 million, led by investors from the US ($500 million) and Japan ($297 million). Domestic investors contributed the remaining $398 million.

 

Somy Thomas, Executive Managing Director of Capital Markets, noted that the institutional investment in Mumbai real estate market has crossed $1 billion mark for the fourth year in a row.

"This resilience reflects strong fundamentals, infrastructure-led growth, and a diversified asset base that continues to attract both foreign and domestic capital. With transformative projects like the Trans Harbour Link and Coastal Road enhancing connectivity, investor confidence in Mumbai's long-term growth remains robust. We expect this momentum to accelerate in the months ahead," he added.

Cushman & Wakefield report showed that the inflow of funds fell 10 per cent pan-India to $4,694.54 million in January-September 2025 from $5,236.20 million in the corresponding period of the preceding year.

The consultant has estimated the total institutional investment in Indian real estate at $66.5 billion this calendar year, as against $7.1 billion in 2024.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Phone, social media, mobile phones

DPDP rules mandate deleting user data after three years of inactivity

Bill on personal data protection, data protection laws, Tech companies

DPDP rules notified, India's first digital privacy law now operational

GST

Ecom logistics sector seeks clarity on GST rules for delivery, GTA servicespremium

Supreme Court

No mining within 1 km of national parks, wildlife sanctuaries: SC

Qcom, quick commerce

Quick commerce feeds revenue appetite of packaged food companiespremium

Topics : Real Estate Real estate firms Mumbai

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 1:24 PM IST

Explore News

Bihar Election Results 2025 LIVEStock Market LIVE UpdatesIND vs SA LIVE Score 1st Test Day 1Stocks to Watch TodayPhysicswallah IPO Allotment StatusGold-Silver Rate TodayBihar Election Full Winners ListAlinagar Assembly Election ResultsQ2 Results TodayChapra Election Results 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon