Mumbai ultra-luxury home sales jumps 20% in H1 to record ₹14,751 cr: Report

Mumbai ultra-luxury home sales jumps 20% in H1 to record ₹14,751 cr: Report

In terms of volume, sales of ultra-luxury homes rose 11 per cent to 692 units in January-June period this year, from 622 units in the year-ago period

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 1:19 PM IST

Sales of ultra-luxury homes, each costing Rs 10 crore and above, in Mumbai rose 20 per cent in January-June this year to a record Rs 14,751 crore on strong demand, according to a report.

Property consultant India Sotheby's International Realty (ISIR) and data analytics firm CRE Matrix on Tuesday released a report on Mumbai luxury housing market (both primary and secondary).

As per the data, the sales of luxury homes (Rs 10 crore and above) in Mumbai in value terms, increased 20 per cent to Rs 14,751 crore in the first six months of this year, from Rs 12,285 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year.

 

In terms of volume, sales of ultra-luxury homes rose 11 per cent to 692 units in January-June period this year, from 622 units in the year-ago period.

"Mumbai's luxury real estate market is at a pivotal moment. Record sales in H1 2025 signal sustained appetite for ultra-premium homes, especially in established micro-markets like Worli, Prabhadevi, Tardeo, Malabar Hill, and Bandra West," ISIR Executive Director Sudershan Sharma said.

The high demand is driven by better infrastructure and fresh supply of luxury homes, he added.

CRE Matrix founder & CEO Abhishek Kiran Gupta noted that there is a sustained buyer interest in the Mumbai luxury housing market.

In terms of volumes, the primary market performed better indicating that buyers are preferring newly built luxury homes, with better specs and amenities.

As per the data, the sales of luxury homes in primary market rose to 501 units during January-June this year, from 422 units in the year-ago period.

But, the deals in the secondary (re-sale) market fell to 191 units from 200 units.

In value terms, the sales of luxury homes in the primary market surged to Rs 11,008 crore from Rs 8,752 crore. The secondary market also saw slight increase in sales to Rs 3,743 crore, from Rs 3,533 crore, despite fall in volumes.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Mumbai luxury housing luxury homes Real Estate

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 1:19 PM IST

