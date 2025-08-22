Friday, August 22, 2025 | 09:47 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Narayana Health unveils AIRA by Athma, AI tool for patient data management

Narayana Health unveils AIRA by Athma, AI tool for patient data management

Narayana Health's Athma incubator introduces AIRA, an AI-driven tool designed to streamline patient records, enhance efficiency, and reduce errors in healthcare.

Devi Shetty, Chairman, Narayana Health

Devi Shetty, Chairman, Narayana Health | File Image

Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 9:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Devi Shetty’s Narayana Health Athma, the incubator program, introduced AIRA, an AI-driven tool designed to streamline patient records. Built by about 90 engineers, AIRA will soon be deployed across India, Malaysia, Dubai, Saudi Arabia, Kenya, and the Cayman Islands.
 
Shetty told Business Standard that Narayana Health has invested around Rs 500 crore over the past two decades to understand and develop AI infrastructure.
 
Powered by advanced artificial intelligence, AIRA can learn both digital and scanned patient records to instantly create clinical timelines and smart tags, ensuring no critical detail is overlooked. Clinicians can capture information seamlessly through touch, natural speech, or even ambient listening during consultations, with documentation automatically completed in structured and accurate formats.
 
 
Shetty further noted that artificial intelligence (AI) is introduced for its potential to reduce errors in patient records while also bringing down overall healthcare costs.
 
“There are millions of data points coming from everywhere, and we are constantly worried we are missing something. AI, however, can do all this and present it in a manner that allows doctors to access maximum information about the patient in the quickest possible time. More than anything else, AI will prevent doctors from making mistakes and will double or triple their productivity. They will become more efficient in treating patients properly, and errors will be reduced. In the process, costs will go down dramatically because whenever productivity increases, cost goes down,” added Shetty.

Also Read

Narayana Health

Narayana Health to add 2,000 beds, expand insurance schemes in FY26premium

Devi Shetty, Chairman, Narayana Health

Narayana launches 'Aarogyam' to offer quick health checks for youth

Narayana Hrudayalaya to acquire Bengaluru-based orthopedic, trauma hospital

Narayana Hrudayalaya hits new high in weak market; surges 15% in 2 weeks

CRE Matrix

CRE Matrix refutes data theft allegations by Delhi-based PropEquity

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

Sebi appoints three executive directors to key leadership roles

 
Looking ahead, AIRA will drive real-time risk predictions and proactive alerts, integrate with wearables and external health records, and offer a unified 360° patient view across the continuum of care.
 
The company said AIRA by Athma can be adopted by hospitals of any size, big or small. Narayana Health’s other flagship applications — Aadi (for doctors), Namah (for nurses), and Aham (for administrators) — are also transforming how every key stakeholder experiences healthcare, positioning Athma as a true game-changer.
 
Jagadeesh Ramasamy, Head of Products, Athma, said, “By leveraging predictive analytics and continuous monitoring, we are enabling hospitals to prevent crises before they happen — shifting the focus from emergency response to early intervention.”
 
India’s healthcare sector is set to grow from $1.10 billion in 2022 to $5.15 billion by 2030. As per recent industry reports, telemedicine, AI, and digital records are driving this change, yet doctors still spend nearly six hours daily on electronic health records, often exceeding their patient-facing time, with 91 per cent reporting working beyond office hours, contributing to burnout.
 

More From This Section

Sudarshan Venu, Chairman TVS Motor

Sudarshan Venu on TVS Motor driver's seat from Monday; bets big globallypremium

Akshat Rathee, Co-Founder & MD, NODWIN Gaming

Nodwin Gaming acquires Sony's stake in e-sports event Championship Evo

Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility

Govt help vital to ease EV raw material sourcing risks, says Tata Motors

Bajaj Auto

Bajaj Auto restarts Chetak deliveries; secures supply of rare earth magnets

Brigade Enterprises Ltd, Brigade Hotel Ventures (Photo: Company Website)

Brigade Ent signs long-term lease for mixed-use development in Chennai

Topics : Narayana Health artifical intelligence Patients

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 9:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayWhy are Stock Market Falling Today?Best Time to WalkGold-Silver Price TodayWho is Avadhut SathePatel Retail IPO55M US Visa Under ReviewUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon