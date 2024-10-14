Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / Network issue: India still lags US and China in 5G rollout, shows data

Network issue: India still lags US and China in 5G rollout, shows data

The index assigns countries an overall score on the state of 5G development based on two broad categories: 5G infrastructure and 5G services, each given equal weight

India’s journey with 5G still has a long way to go. The country ranked 33 out of 39 in the 5G Connectivity Index for the second quarter of 2024, released by GSMA Intelligence. However, in areas like 5G revenue growth, data affordability, and video qu

Representative Picture

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2024 | 11:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s journey with 5G still has a long way to go. The country ranked 33 out of 39 in the 5G Connectivity Index for the second quarter of 2024, released by GSMA Intelligence. However, in areas like 5G revenue growth, data affordability, and video quality, India ranks among the best in the world.

The index, created by GSMA — the global apex body for telecommunications (telecom) associations and a partner at the India Mobile Congress being held from October 15 in Delhi — will see companies showcase their 5G use cases.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


The index assigns countries an overall score on the state of 5G development based on two broad categories: 5G infrastructure and 5G services, each given equal weight. These categories are divided into six pillars, further broken down into 17 indicators.
 
In the infrastructure category, scores consider spectrum availability, the number of 5G base stations and their coverage, the share of standalone 5G, download and upload speeds, and latency levels.

chart

On the services side, scores are based on 5G and device affordability, 5G and fixed wireless access subscriber penetration, data traffic per user, video service quality, and revenue growth.

More From This Section

Jyotiraditya Scindia, Jyotiraditya, Scindia

BSNL to switch to 5G network by June 2025, says Jyotiraditya Scindia

PremiumChina began 2024 by cutting permits for coal-fired generators for the first time. India, on the other hand, is doubling up on the fuel.

India presses ahead with coal as China cuts permits ahead of COP29

Majority of 5G network users experience reduction in call drop: Survey

Majority of 5G network users experience reduction in call drop: Survey

energy, electricity

PLI scheme for power transmission soon: Power Secretary Pankaj Agarwal

online gaming

India's gaming sector to double topline in 4 years despite funding slowdown


India’s overall score of 33.31 is far below that of Thailand (40.53) and Malaysia (39.89), but outperforms Indonesia (20.14), the Philippines (25.02), Brazil (30.28), and Mexico (23.79).

GSMA Intelligence’s global assessment indicates that 5G market penetration has exceeded 40 per cent in countries like China, the US, Japan, South Korea, parts of Europe, the UK, Scandinavian countries, and some West Asian states. India, however, remains in the 20 per cent and below range for 5G penetration. Interestingly, while India scores high on 5G data affordability, it struggles with device affordability. The limited availability of sub-Rs 10,000 phones remains a stumbling block for upgrading users from 2G and 4G to 5G.

Also Read

Telecommunications

Telecom players' Arpu growth falls to 7.5% in FY24, shows govt data

BSNL

BSNL to roll out 4G, 5G-ready over-the-air, universal SIM platform

Gopal Vittal, Bharti Airtel CEO

Bharti Airtel's 5G user base rose to 90 million at Q1-end: MD Gopal Vittal

vodafone idea vi

Vodafone Idea seeks Rs 23,000 crore term loan to boost 4G and 5G rollouts

PremiumVodafone Idea

Stars aligned for Vi? Rs 18K cr FPO has raised hopes of a daring turnaround

Topics : 5G network telecom services Telecom industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 14 2024 | 11:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRatan Tata's Unfulfilled DreamGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesHyundai Motor IPO DetailsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon