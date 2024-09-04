Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / NFRA, ICAI can resolve differences over auditing practice, says official

NFRA, ICAI can resolve differences over auditing practice, says official

The senior official said that ICAI is not opposed to implementing the revised ISA 600 but is trying to figure out the path to do so. ICAI would be taking up this issue in its next council meeting

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2024 | 7:36 PM IST

The differences between the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and the National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) over adopting the latest revised International Standards on Auditing 600 (ISA 600) are a result of a communication gap and will be resolved through dialogue between the two organisations, a senior government official said.

The senior official said that ICAI is not opposed to implementing the revised ISA 600 but is trying to figure out the path to do so. ICAI would be taking up this issue in its next council meeting.
The idea behind upgrading the Standards on Auditing 600 (SA 600), currently followed by Indian auditors, to the revised ISA 600 is to plug current gaps that have led to major audit lapses in the recent past.

The revised ISA 600 strengthens and clarifies various aspects of the group auditor’s interaction with component auditors, including communicating relevant ethical requirements, determining the competence and capabilities of the component auditor, and determining the appropriate nature, timing, and extent of involvement by the group auditor in the work of the component auditor.

According to sources, NFRA is expected to invite public comments on the revised ISA 600 adoption by publicly listed companies and non-public sector banks. Auditors of public sector banks and their branches, along with the auditors of public sector undertakings, would be kept out of the purview of the new standards.

The matter was discussed in the last board meeting of NFRA, attended by regulators including the Reserve Bank of India, Securities Exchange Board of India (Sebi), ICAI, along with representatives from the ministry of corporate affairs.

ICAI, according to sources, is concerned that adoption of the ISA 600 will result in an unwarranted concentration of audit work with a few large firms and will adversely affect small and medium practices in India, which is very detrimental to growing economies like India.

Sources said that ICAI is of the view that since all auditors in India are subject to the same education, training, and licensing requirements, there should be no need for the group auditor to assess the professional competence of the component auditor.

While the new standards have to be notified by the government, it has to be preceded by a recommendation from the financial regulators such as ICAI, NFRA, and Sebi.

The revised ISA 600 highlights the importance of the group auditor’s review of component auditor audit documentation. “The review of component auditor audit documentation is directly related to, and influenced by, the group auditor’s direction and supervision of the component auditors and the review of their work throughout the group audit,” ISA 600 reads.

NFRA is backing the adoption of the revised ISA 600 to rein in auditors often found to be hiding behind the audit reports signed off by subsidiary companies, according to sources. Sources said that NFRA is concerned that it is through such means that monies from listed companies are siphoned off as audit reports of subsidiary companies get relied upon by the principal auditor.

This issue has been raised in several of NFRA’s orders. In the latest instance, NFRA on August 19 slapped a penalty of Rs 10 crore on audit firm BSR & Associates LLP and Rs 75 lakh on two chartered accountants for lapses in the audit of Coffee Day Enterprises Limited (CDEL), which runs the Cafe Coffee Day chain.

NFRA said in an order that the auditors did not report fraudulent diversion of funds despite having enough evidence that public money was moved to the promoter's entity that had no business connection with the listed company.

First Published: Sep 04 2024 | 7:24 PM IST

