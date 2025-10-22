Wednesday, October 22, 2025 | 07:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / NHAI to deploy Network Survey Vehicles to analyse 21,000 km highways

NHAI to deploy Network Survey Vehicles to analyse 21,000 km highways

Survey to collect data on road quality, defects, and upkeep using AI-based analysis; NHAI to identify deficiencies and plan proactive maintenance across 23 states

National Highways Authority of India, NHAI (Photo: X/@NHAI_Official)

The NSV system is a specialised infrastructure management tool comprising vehicles equipped with advanced sensors and data acquisition systems. (Photo: X/@NHAI_Official)

Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2025 | 7:27 PM IST

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will deploy Network Survey Vehicles (NSVs) in 23 states, covering 20,933 km of National Highways, for collection, processing, and analysis of road inventory and pavement condition data.
 
“The deployment of NSVs will enable NHAI to collect necessary data related to road inventory and pavement condition, including all relevant road defects like surface cracking, potholes, and patches. The data collected through NSV surveys will highlight deficiencies in road conditions, prompting NHAI to take corrective measures for better upkeep of National Highways,” the highways authority announced on Wednesday.
 
AI-backed data for better road upkeep
   
The NSV system is a specialised infrastructure management tool comprising vehicles equipped with advanced sensors and data acquisition systems. These vehicles systematically collect data on road inventory and pavement condition of National Highways.
 
According to NHAI, the data collected is crucial for making decisions related to pavement maintenance, asset management, and infrastructure planning. The initiative aims to support evidence-based maintenance and improve the longevity and quality of national road networks.

Several highway users in recent weeks have shared videos of damaged stretches, prompting the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways to focus on strengthening and proactive maintenance of these highways.
 
Integration with AI-based Data Lake
 
Data collected through NSV surveys will be uploaded on NHAI’s artificial intelligence-based portal Data Lake, where it will be analysed by a dedicated team of experts. The insights derived will help the authority prioritise repair and maintenance work.
 
“Finally, the data collected at regular intervals as per Government of India guidelines shall be preserved for future technical purposes in the Road Asset Management System in prescribed formats,” NHAI said.
 
The data will be collected for all projects involving two, four, six, and eight-lane highways using NSVs before the start of work and subsequently at six-month intervals. To implement this initiative, NHAI has invited bids from qualified companies.

First Published: Oct 22 2025 | 7:22 PM IST

