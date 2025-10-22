Wednesday, October 22, 2025 | 07:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / CDSCO issues draft guidelines to regulate medical device software

CDSCO issues draft guidelines to regulate medical device software

Draft guidelines aim to align India's medtech software framework with global practices; industry seeks more clarity on AI/ML evaluation and algorithm change management

Welcoming the move, medical device manufacturer associations have asked that the final version of the guidelines streamline compliance requirements for low-risk SaMDs.

Sanket Koul New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2025 | 7:25 PM IST

In order to align India’s regulatory framework for medical device software with globally harmonised practices, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has released a draft guidance document for the grant of a licence to manufacture or import device software for sale and distribution in the country.
 
Medical device software refers to software that is either integrated into a hardware medical device (Software in a Medical Device or SiMD), such as insulin pumps, or operates independently as a standalone application for medical purposes (Software as a Medical Device or SaMD), such as electrocardiograms (ECG). Such software is used for diagnostics, treatment, and patient monitoring and is subject to strict regulatory standards to ensure safety and effectiveness.
   
In an official note dated October 21, the CDSCO stated that the guidelines provide scope, definition, classification, and quality management system requirements for SiMD and SaMD software, including artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and cloud-based medical applications. Currently, the quality standards for medical device software are outlined in the Medical Devices Rules (MDR), 2017. The draft guidance document is open to stakeholder comments for a period of 30 days, till November 22.
 
Industry welcomes move, seeks clarity on AI/ML oversight
 
Welcoming the move, medical device manufacturer associations have asked that the final version of the guidelines streamline compliance requirements for low-risk SaMDs. 

Pavan Choudary, chairman of the Medical Technology Association of India (MTaI), a body representing multinational medtech companies, said that by providing clarity on definitions, classification, and quality management requirements, the draft guidelines create a foundation for safe, innovative, and globally competitive medtech software solutions from India.
 
He, however, added that there needs to be greater clarity on clinical evaluation protocols and algorithm change management, particularly for AI/ML-based medical devices.
 
“With digital health solutions playing an increasingly critical role in patient care, it is essential that our regulatory framework ensures both patient safety and innovation,” said Rajiv Nath, forum coordinator for the Association of Indian Medical Device Industry (AiMeD).
 
Industry pushes for global harmonisation
 
Nath also proposed hosting a webinar to educate stakeholders and invite feedback to align India’s framework with the International Medical Device Regulators Forum (IMDRF) and other global best practices.
 
“This will ensure patient safety while enabling Indian innovations to thrive internationally,” he said.
 
Choudary added that the industry looks forward to continuing its engagement with the regulator to ensure that the final framework remains innovation-friendly, risk-proportionate, and harmonised with global best practices.
 

First Published: Oct 22 2025 | 7:17 PM IST

