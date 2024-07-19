India must aim for $500 bn in electronics manufacturing by 2030: NITI Aayog

India should aim for $500 billion in domestic electronics manufacturing by 2030, the NITI Aayog has said in a report recommending specific policy measures like tariff rationalisation and skilling.

Growth in electronics manufacturing would create employment for about 6 million people, said the central government’s think tank on Thursday.

“Global Value Chains (GVCs) are critical in modern manufacturing, involving international collaboration across design, production, marketing, and distribution. They represent 70 per cent of international trade, highlighting India’s urgent need to enhance its participation, especially in electronics, semiconductors, automobiles, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals. Electronics, in particular, is pivotal, with 75 per cent of its exports originating from GVCs,” it said in the report.