Nxtra to up the ante in data centre market, aims for pole position

Nxtra Data Limited, Bharti Airtel's data centre arm, is likely to invest upwards of ₹4,500-6,000 crore over the next three to four years as it looks to take a leadership position in India’s data centre market. The Bharti Airtel Limited subsidiary is looking to raise the number of data centres it currently operates while aiming to double its capacity, said senior executives familiar with the company’s plans.
“The intention is to be No. 1 or No. 2, which means more investments, buying more land. Another 70-80 MW will come up in the next three to four years, almost doubling the capacity from the current 80-100 MW,” said a senior industry executive who requested anonymity.
“The capital investment will not be a constraint. It has been at the levels of ₹1,400-1,500 crore per year, and if more than 30-35% market share needs to be taken, then it would mean investing much more over the next three to four years,” the executive added.
Another source familiar with the company’s plans said that Nxtra is already scouting for land in Mumbai, India’s data centre capital, where its new data centres are likely to be set up. “Many of the hyperscalers are looking for large facilities for AI, so that’s also one of the reasons behind this aggressive push. But the land pricing will be the key factor here,” the second executive said.
Bharti Airtel did not respond to queries from Business Standard as of press time on Tuesday. At present, Nxtra operates 14 large data centres in key metros and over 120 edge data centres across 65 cities in India. The company aims to increase both categories of data centres, with a skewed focus on large data centres. In its annual report for FY25, the company said it will invest ₹5,000 crore to increase its capacity to 400 MW in its data centre business.
Also Read
Nxtra operates in a fragmented yet competitive space, where global majors like Japan’s NTT, Singapore’s ST Telemedia, and other Indian firms such as CtrlS, Sify Technologies, and NTT-Netmagic have a strong presence. However, sector experts note that demand for data centres will rise significantly to nearly 2 GW from current levels of 1.2 GW, providing ample room for players to grow.
According to Colliers, data centre capacity has grown more than fourfold in the last 6-7 years to 1,263 MW, covering 16 million square feet of real estate space as of April 2025. This growth is driven by a surge in demand for digital cloud services, increasing adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), and higher internet penetration, supported by favourable government policies.
By 2030, data centre capacity across the top seven cities is expected to cross 4,500 MW, attracting investments of nearly $20-25 billion. This growth will be driven by global connectivity through submarine cables, availability of land and power at comparatively lower costs, and supportive government policies. New players, like Singapore-based CapitaLand, are also looking to take advantage of the expected growth.
Nxtra and other players are likely to focus on key data centre markets, with Mumbai leading the way. Mumbai accounts for 41 per cent of the data centre capacity, followed by Chennai (23 per cent) and Delhi NCR (14 per cent). With states actively rolling out data centre policies, especially after the sector was granted infrastructure status in the 2022 Union Budget, new corridors like Hyderabad and Kolkata are emerging as options for expansion.