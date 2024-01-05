Sensex (    %)
                        
Govt rolls out mandatory quality norms for electrical accessories

The order will come into force from six months of the date of publication of the notification, DPIIT said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2024 | 1:56 PM IST

The government has issued mandatory quality norms for electrical accessories such as switch-socket-outlets and cable trunking to curb the import of sub-standard goods and boost domestic manufacturing of these goods.
The Electrical Accessories (Quality Control) Order, 2023 was issued in this regard by Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) on January 1 this year.
Under this order, items cannot be produced, sold, traded, imported and stocked unless they bear the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) mark.
The order will come into force from six months of the date of publication of the notification, DPIIT said.
It added that "nothing in this order shall apply to goods or articles manufactured domestically for export".
In order to safeguard the MSME sector, relaxations have been granted to comply with the order. Small industries have been given additional nine months time, while 12 extra months will be given to micro enterprises.
DPIIT in consultation with BIS and stakeholders has been identifying key products for notifying the QCO.
Violation of provisions of the BIS Act can attract imprisonment of up to two years or a fine of at least Rs 2 lakh for the first offence.
In case of second and subsequent offences, the fine will increase to a minimum of Rs 5 lakh and extend up to 10 times of the value of goods or articles.
Various initiatives, including the development of QCO, are being undertaken by the department to develop quality sensitisation among users and manufacturers alike.
These initiatives, coupled with developing quality testing labs and product manuals, would help build a quality ecosystem in the country, it said.
Mandatory QCOs help curb imports of sub-standard products, prevent unfair trade practices and ensure safety and well-being of consumers as well as the environment.
Earlier, such orders have been issued for several goods, including smart meters, welding rods and electrodes, cookware and utensils, fire extinguishers, electric ceiling fans and domestic gas stoves.

First Published: Jan 05 2024 | 1:56 PM IST

