On-time performance (OTP) of all Indian carriers declined in September due to adverse weather conditions in several major cities, challenges with crew rostering, and other operational issues.

IndiGo, India's leading airline, topped the OTP chart in September, based on data from the Ministry of Civil Aviation that Business Standard has reviewed. Nevertheless, IndiGo's OTP decreased to 83.48 per cent in September from 88.48 per cent in August.

An airline executive mentioned that key cities like Delhi and Mumbai experienced heavy rainfall on certain days in September, compelling the airlines to either cancel or postpone flights.

Since July, Akasa Air has encountered issues with crew rostering. In September, the airline informed the Delhi High Court that 43 pilots had resigned since July without serving their mandatory notice period, leading the airline to cancel hundreds of flights.