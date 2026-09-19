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One must not be deterred by setbacks, should aim high: Chandrasekaran

Noting that fear of failure stops progress, Chandrasekaran said every failure is a step forward and every success builds confidence

N Chandrasekaran

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran (File Photo)

Press Trust of India Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2026 | 8:09 PM IST

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One must not be deterred by setbacks but view failures as opportunities to intensify their efforts and must set bold, audacious goals as they step into professional world, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said here on Saturday.

Addressing the third convocation of Sai University here, as chief guest, Chandrasekaran noted that while artificial intelligence (AI) and rapid technological disruptions are reshaping the global economy, India is entering a period of economic growth that could prove "unparalleled" in its history and across the world for decades to come.

Focusing on personal progress, continuous improvement, and advising graduates on dealing with adversity, he said: "Prepare continuously for the careers and not be deterred by setbacks. You have got to measure yourself on progress, continuous improvement, push yourself towards what you want to do. View pressure as a privilege rather than being deterred by high-stakes environments or complex problem-solving." His comments comes days after the Tata Sons Board voted, during its September 17 meeting, to grant him a fresh five-year term. However, Noel Tata, who serves as the Chairman of Tata Trusts voted against Chandrasekaran's reappointment.

 

Chandrasekaran encouraged the workforce of tomorrow to reframe "pressure as an honor and a unique opportunity to drive impact." He urged the graduating class to run "dual races" - balancing immediate, short-term achievements to build momentum while staying steadfastly aligned with long-term career aspirations.

In his convocation address, Chandrasekaran warned graduates against viewing formal education as a one-time achievement, and stressed that lifelong upskilling is essential to remain competitive in a rapidly evolving workforce.

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"If you are not keeping pace, you will get outdated," Chandrasekaran cautioned, pointing to the rapid evolution of technology sectors.

"The world is full to the brim with possibilities. Five years from now, there will be industries that do not exist today, and we may not even know their terminology today," he said.

Chandrasekaran outlined a proactive framework for adopting AI tools in modern careers. Professionals should leverage AI to handle administrative tasks, complex data processing, and routine operations, freeing up time to focus on strategic thinking.

"Creativity in business is at a premium," he noted and added that the graduates should actively position themselves as "early adopters" in emerging AI-driven niches rather than resisting technological shifts.

Drawing parallels from his personal experience as a marathon runner, Chandrasekaran encouraged students to evaluate themselves against their own personal progress rather than external benchmarks.

Quoting legendary marathoner Juma Ikangaa, he reminded the audience that, "the will to win means nothing without the will to prepare." Noting that fear of failure stops progress, Chandrasekaran said every failure is a step forward and every success builds confidence.

"You must run your own race. Everyone has their own journey, skills, strengths, weaknesses and targets. Don't get distracted by others, as they may have different goals. Measure yourself against yourself, towards what you want to achieve," he advised.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Sep 19 2026 | 8:09 PM IST