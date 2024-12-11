Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / Opec cuts forecast for oil demand growth in again due to 'challenges'

Opec cuts forecast for oil demand growth in again due to 'challenges'

In a monthly report, OPEC said it expects 2024 global oil demand to rise by 1.61 million barrels per day (bpd), down from 1.82 million bpd last month

OPEC

OPEC's outlook remains towards the top of industry estimates and contrasts with the International Energy Agency's far lower view. (Pic: Bloomberg)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2024 | 7:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

OPEC cut its forecasts for oil demand growth this year and next on Wednesday, highlighting weakness in China, India and other regions in the producer group's fifth consecutive downward revision. 
The weaker outlook highlights the challenge facing OPEC+, which comprises the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies such as Russia. OPEC+ earlier this month delayed its plan to start raising output until April 2025 against a backdrop of falling prices. 
In a monthly report, OPEC said it expects 2024 global oil demand to rise by 1.61 million barrels per day (bpd), down from 1.82 million bpd last month. OPEC had kept the 2024 outlook unchanged until August, a view it had first taken in July 2023. 
 
"The bulk of this revision is made in the third quarter, taking into account recently received bearish data for the third quarter," OPEC said in the report. 
China accounted for part of the latest downgrade, as did India, other Asian countries, the Middle East and Africa, OPEC said. Chinese oil demand in October contracted by 81,000 bpd year on year, OPEC said. 
OPEC cut its 2025 global oil demand growth estimate to 1.45 million bpd from 1.54 million bpd. 

More From This Section

hotels, staycation, coronavirus, hospitality, restaurants, tourism, quarantine, isolation, hospitals

Kolkata-based Jain Group to invest Rs 500 cr in hospitality sector by 2030

Competition commission of India, CCI

Ex-ante norms have taken into account India's startup ecosystem: CCI chief

Toyota

Expect same high growth momentum to continue in 2025, says Toyota

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari

Logistics cost in India to come down to 9% in next 2 years: Nitin Gadkari

IPO

Transrail Lighting to float IPO on Dec 19; eyes Rs 400 cr via fresh issue

Oil pared gains after the report was issued, with Brent crude trading below $73 a barrel. 
Forecasts on the strength of demand growth in 2024 vary widely, partly due to differences over demand from China and the pace of the world's switch to cleaner fuels. 
OPEC's outlook remains towards the top of industry estimates and contrasts with the International Energy Agency's far lower view.
The IEA, which represents industrialised countries, sees demand growth of 920,000 bpd in 2024. The agency is scheduled to update its figures on Thursday.  (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

crude oil

Opec+ nations delay planned increase in output. Here's how it works

Oil refinery, Oil production, Crude oil

Opec+ agrees to delay oil hike plans until April, extends cuts into 2026

opec

OPEC+ production cuts may support oil prices in near term: Goldman Sachs

Oil india

How to trade Brent crude oil today; Mohammed Imran of Sharekhan decodes

crude oil

Russian oil output broadly stable in Oct at 9.01 mn barrels per day: Opec

Topics : Opec oil cuts Opec oil OPEC output cut Opec supply cut Opec India growth

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 11 2024 | 7:44 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament Winter Session LIVESai Life Sciences IPOMobikwik IPO OpenLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon