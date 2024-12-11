Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / Kolkata-based Jain Group to invest Rs 500 cr in hospitality sector by 2030

Kolkata-based Jain Group to invest Rs 500 cr in hospitality sector by 2030

The group aided Sarovar brand's re-entry into Kolkata after a gap of 5 years. Sarovar Portico Kolkata at Rajarhat was launched on Wednesday, a 128-key mid-market hotel

hotels, staycation, coronavirus, hospitality, restaurants, tourism, quarantine, isolation, hospitals

Ajay K Bakaya, Chairman of Sarovar Hotels, said the company is keen on expanding its presence in eastern India and is looking for more assets in the region. (File Image)

Press Trust of India
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2024 | 7:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Kolkata-based Jain Group, which plans to invest Rs 500 crore in the hospitality sector by 2030, on Wednesday said it remains open to inorganic growth, as the segment already accounts for nearly 50 per cent of its total annual revenue. 
The group aided Sarovar brand's re-entry into Kolkata after a gap of 5 years. Sarovar Portico Kolkata at Rajarhat was launched on Wednesday, a 128-key mid-market hotel. 
It is Sarovar brand's re-entry to the Kolkata market after five years, in partnership with Jain Group, following the end of its management contract with Peerless Hotels in 2018. 
However, Sarovar Hotels' other brand Golden Tulip is operating a property in the city. 
 
Sarovar Hotels, a part of the French Louvre Hotels Group, manages a chain of 135 hotels across India, most of which operate under management contracts. 
Louvre Hotels Group is a subsidiary of Jin Jiang International Holdings Co Ltd, one of China's largest tourism and travel conglomerates. 

More From This Section

Competition commission of India, CCI

Ex-ante norms have taken into account India's startup ecosystem: CCI chief

Toyota

Expect same high growth momentum to continue in 2025, says Toyota

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari

Logistics cost in India to come down to 9% in next 2 years: Nitin Gadkari

IPO

Transrail Lighting to float IPO on Dec 19; eyes Rs 400 cr via fresh issue

Healthcare global

Healthcare sector sees surge in hiring; Delhi, Chennai leading: Report

"This is our second operational hotel in the city. We have tied up with Sarovar Hotels for the brand and operational contract. Currently, this is the only hotel branded as Sarovar in the city. Our first operational hotel, also in New Town, is under the Holiday Inn brand," Jain Group Managing Director Rishi Jain said. 
"We are open to inorganic growth and so looking for acquisition opportunities, as hospitality remains important contributing 50 per cent of our revenues and profits. We are going to open a 95-key hotel in the city within the next three months, along with two more Holiday Inn hotels lined up—one each in Durgapur and Siliguri," Jain told PTI 
He stated that the debt-free company is in no rush to tap the capital market until its revenue grows substantially from the current level of Rs 120 crore in FY24. 
"Our real estate and hospitality businesses combined are growing at a CAGR of 30 per cent. Once we reach a revenue size of Rs 1,000 crore, we will explore the capital markets," he said, adding that public equity is a "low-risk but high-cost fund compared to debt, which is just the opposite." Jain Group Vice-Chairman Shrayans Jain said the group aims to invest Rs 500 crore in the hospitality sector to create a 1,000-key portfolio by 2030, nearly three times its current capacity. 
Ajay K Bakaya, Chairman of Sarovar Hotels, said the company is keen on expanding its presence in eastern India and is looking for more assets in the region. 
"We aim to increase our properties to at least 150 hotels by 2025," he said.  (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata, Bengal CM

Will we have lollypop? Mamata slams 'occupy' claim of Bangladeshi politicos

India Bangladesh

Hit by absence of B'desh tourists, Kolkata traders think of wooing locals

Air India Express

Air India Express expands, defers Kolkata-Dhaka direct flight plans

Bangladesh, Bangladesh Flag

Bangladesh summons Kolkata mission head for consultations amid protests

Bangla, Bengali language, West Bengal

KMC asks shops to put up signboards in Bengali alongside other languages

Topics : Kolkata Hospitality industry Hospitality sector luxury hospitality West Bengal Hotel industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 11 2024 | 7:25 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament Winter Session LIVESai Life Sciences IPOMobikwik IPO OpenLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon