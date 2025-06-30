Monday, June 30, 2025 | 07:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / KKR's exit from JB Chemicals cements its healthcare track record

KKR's exit from JB Chemicals cements its healthcare track record

Private equity giant KKR exits JB Chemicals with a ₹11,900 crore deal, reinforcing its track record in India's healthcare sector with 36% IRR and continued sector exposure

KKR & Co

Since the start of 2024, KKR’s private equity arm has deployed $2 billion in India. (Image: Reuters)

Dev Chatterjee Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 7:58 PM IST

KKR & Co.'s ₹11,900 crore ($1.42 billion) exit from JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals on Sunday marks another successful bet in India’s fast-growing healthcare sector, underscoring the US-based private equity giant’s strong track record in the space.
 
The sale of its 46.39 per cent stake in JB Chemicals to Torrent Pharmaceuticals comes four years after KKR acquired control of the company in 2020. The exit follows its blockbuster 5x return in Max Healthcare in 2022, which remains the largest block deal by a private equity firm in India to date, a person familiar with the matter said. In JB Chemicals, the US-based firm achieved a 36 per cent gross internal rate of return (IRR) from the exit, including the partial stake sale via a block deal earlier this year.
   
The JB Chemicals deal adds to KKR’s expanding healthcare portfolio in India, which includes stakes in Healthcare Global Enterprises, Baby Memorial Hospital (BMH), Healthium Medtech, and Infinx Healthcare—a US-based healthcare technology firm focused on revenue cycle and patient access solutions. 
 
Since the start of 2024, KKR’s private equity arm has deployed $2 billion in India. In June, the firm arranged $600 million in financing for the Manipal Group through KKR Capital Markets. The deal was anchored by KKR’s private credit and insurance platforms and is aimed at supporting Manipal’s long-term growth strategy.

Manipal Group, which operates one of India’s largest multispecialty hospital chains—Manipal Health Enterprises—has been active in the M&A market. Manipal had previously, in April 2023, sold a significant stake in its hospital business to Singapore’s Temasek Holdings in a transaction valued at nearly $2 billion.
 
KKR’s back-to-back healthcare bets come amid rising investor appetite for India’s healthcare sector, fuelled by growing demand for quality care, rising incomes, and increased insurance penetration.
 
In 2024, healthcare funding saw an 80 per cent rise in deal volumes, with notable activity in medtech and single-specialty hospitals. The IT/ITeS sector also saw deal value grow 300 per cent, driven by major transactions such as Perficient ($3 billion), Altimetrik ($900 million), and GeBBS ($865 million). Single-specialty hospitals saw particular interest, with deal volumes doubling as investors targeted underpenetrated categories such as eyecare, oncology, and IVF, according to a report by Bain & Company.

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 7:36 PM IST

