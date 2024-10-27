Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / Overall recruitment postings increases 20% this festive season: Report

Overall recruitment postings increases 20% this festive season: Report

Retail and e-commerce followed with a 30 per cent rise, while the restaurant and hospitality sector grew by 25 per cent

Jobs, Job creation

Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2024 | 6:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Professional networking platform apna.co has reported a 20 per cent year-on-year increase in job postings to 2.16 lakh this festive season across logistics & operations, e-commerce, and hospitality.

This year's festive season was particularly important for businesses looking to rebound after a slowdown in consumer spending during the summer and election periods. Companies were focused on driving sales beyond last year's numbers, according to apna.co.

Additionally, the rapid expansion of the quick commerce industry contributed to this hiring momentum. Among the sectors, logistics and operations experienced the highest growth with a 70 per cent increase in job postings.

Retail and e-commerce followed with a 30 per cent rise, while the restaurant and hospitality sector grew by 25 per cent.

 

To meet the rising demand, logistics and mobility leaders like Rapido, Delhivery, Ekart, and Shiprocket have posted over 30,000 openings for roles like warehouse managers, logistics associates, inventory managers, and delivery drivers.

"At Apna, we typically start preparing for the festive season two months in advance. However, this year was crucial for our employer partners, who anticipated a 20-25 per cent increase in consumer demand. To support them, we began our preparations even earlier, building a strong talent pipeline," Nirmit Parikh, founder and CEO of Apna.co, said.

More From This Section

Apple, mobiles charge up 22% growth in electronics exports

Festive sales: Appliance makers expect 30% growth on higher online sales

India has more than 100 space technology startups and most were founded in the past five years. It owns 55 active space assets that include communication, meteorological and Earth observation satellites. According to a report by Tracxn, a market inte

Protect key frequency bands used for satellite communications: Industry

ONGC

ONGC chairman should also lead as subsidiary HPCL's head: Synergy panel

Manohar Lal Khattar, Manohar Lal, Khattar, Manohar

Need to reduce carbon emissions for net zero by 2070: Minister Khattar

Modi, Narendra Modi

Committed to give future-ready, globally relevant skill training: PM Modi

The retail and e-commerce sector is also expanding, adding 18,000 roles, including category growth managers, sales associates, and customer support managers to enhance the consumer experience.

In hospitality, 14,000 jobs have opened for positions like restaurant managers, front office staff, and administrative personnel.

QSR giants like Jubilant Foodworks and food delivery platforms, such as Swiggy and Zomato, are also ramping up hiring to keep pace with the demand.

This hiring trend is not limited to major metro cities, tier-2 and tier-3 cities are also experiencing a significant rise in job opportunities.

Factors, such as increasing urbanisation, expansion of malls and quick-service restaurants, and improved consumer spending are driving this growth.

Cities like Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Surat, Bhubaneswar, Bhopal, Indore, Kanpur, Chandigarh, Patna, Coimbatore, and Jaipur have recorded a 25 per cent increase in job postings.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Sudarsan Ravi

Combating Recruitment Fraud with AI: Insights from Sudarsan Ravi, Founder & CEO of RippleHire

Indian police

Odisha Police Constable Recruitment 2024: Sepoy openings increased by 720

Canada

Canada tightens its foreign worker regulation to favour domestic workers

India Post

India Post GDS 3rd merit list 2024 is out, here's how to check and download

Allahabad High Court, HC, high court, Allahabad

Allahabad High Court Recruitment 2024: Registration for 3306 posts open

Topics : Recruitment festive season

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 27 2024 | 6:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon