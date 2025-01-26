Business Standard

Sunday, January 26, 2025 | 02:11 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / PLI scheme expansion for handicrafts, leather to create more job: Deloitte

PLI scheme expansion for handicrafts, leather to create more job: Deloitte

It also suggested that the existing PLI schemes must continue in sectors that have seen success, such as electronics, auto and semiconductors

Silver figree, Odihsa

To achieve the US$ 1-trillion target by 2030, the government will have to create a roadmap. (File Image)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 26 2025 | 2:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government in its coming Budget must extend fiscal benefits under the PLI (production linked incentive) scheme to sectors such as handicrafts and leather that can create more jobs, Deloitte said on Sunday.

It also suggested that the existing PLI schemes must continue in sectors that have seen success, such as electronics, auto and semiconductors.

The government in 2021 announced PLI schemes for 14 sectors, including telecommunications, white goods, textiles, manufacturing of medical devices, automobiles, speciality steel, food products, high-efficiency solar PV modules, advanced chemistry cell battery, drones, and pharma, with an outlay of Rs 1.97 lakh crore.

Deloitte further suggested that to improve global liquidity (once the Western central banks start easing their monetary policies), the government can raise the ceiling for investment size and remove location restrictions to attract more foreign investment.

 

"Multi-brand retail and e-commerce are some sectors that may benefit from this," Rumki Majumdar, Economist, Deloitte India, said.

Also Read

mobile, PLI scheme

Govt disburses Rs 1,596 cr in six PLI schemes between Apr-Sep in FY25

Budget

Budget 2025: Space sector seeks PLI scheme, more use of satellite data

appliances, electrical appliances

Appliances industry seeks 2nd round of PLI, rationalisation of taxes

Smartphone Manufacturing, Google

Weak demand leaves half of India's mobile manufacturing facilities idle

H foxconn

Foxconn, Dixon ask govt to pay pending production-linked subsidies

Further, she said that one of the biggest challenges will be to revive merchandise exports that have contracted by 3 per cent in FY24.

To achieve the US$ 1-trillion target by 2030, the government will have to create a roadmap.

"We expect the government to soon complete the FTA (free trade agreement) talks with Oman, Peru, the UK, the European Union, Chile, the South African Customs Union and the Gulf Cooperation Council," Majumdar said, adding that this could boost India's exports in these regions amid global uncertainties.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the annual Budget for FY26 in the Parliament on February 1.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Once again, IFCI is in the eye of a storm

Govt approves Rs 500 cr infusion in IFCI via issue of preferential shares

SC, Supreme Court

Supreme Court stays ruling favouring Tiger Global in Flipkart deal

Telecom

Telcos block 20 global carriers allowing spoofed calls to reach India

PremiumA limited-edition tea set with 24-carat gold plating at the Makaibari Bungalow

How Darjeeling's iconic tea brand Makaibari blends lifestyle and heritage

Coldplay

Republic Day weekend rush: Coldplay and Kumbh drive travel interest

Topics : PLI scheme Handicrafts Leather industry leather industry in India leather sector Deloitte

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 26 2025 | 2:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayFIITJEE Centres Shut NewsLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon