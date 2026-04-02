PNGRB halts implementation of oil & gas consumer protection rules

The Centre has temporarily put on hold the implementation of a regulatory framework aimed at protecting consumers of piped natural gas (PNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petrol and diesel, to shield entities operating in the oil and gas sector from supply chain disruptions from the ongoing war in West Asia.

“The operation of all provisions of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (Consumer Protection) Regulations, 2025, is hereby kept in abeyance and relaxed with immediate effect until further orders,” the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) said on Thursday.

The regulations, notified on March 19, laid down a comprehensive framework to empower consumers. Key provisions include the guarantee of seven fundamental rights — safety, information, choice, being heard, redressal, quality supply and fair trade. They also provide for a dedicated Consumer Protection Division to ensure efficient grievance redressal.

This comes as India struggles to secure energy supplies amid the raging war in West Asia. The strict enforcement of certain provisions of the regulations in the present exceptional circumstances might result in undue hardship to companies and create implementation difficulties, PNGRB said.

“The prevailing international situation arising out of the ongoing conflict between the United States and Iran has caused serious disruptions and uncertainty in the global hydrocarbon supply chain, freight, insurance, sourcing, and logistics environment, with consequential impact on the Indian oil and gas sector,” the regulator said.

The temporary relaxation would be extended to compliance with timelines, complaint handling turnaround times, escalation timelines, reporting requirements, compensation-trigger provisions, operational service standards, survey and awareness programme requirements, and other procedural or implementation obligations under the rules.