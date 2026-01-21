Niti Aayog suggests ₹6,000 cr VGF, PM-Suryaghar-like scheme for MSMEs

With India’s micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) facing the challenge of energy transition, the government could launch a PM-Suryaghar-like scheme that provides capital subsidies for green energy, along with a viability gap funding (VGF) scheme for energy-efficient solutions, according to Niti Aayog.

Why does Niti Aayog see decarbonisation as critical for MSMEs?

“For MSMEs, energy is one of their highest input costs and efficiency is deeply linked to their business viability and growth. It also affects their technology processes. In the export market, with all the regulations in place, if the MSME sector does not decarbonise soon, the challenges in the trade sector would deepen further,” said SCL Das, Union MSME secretary.

He was speaking at the launch of a Niti Aayog report on industrial decarbonisation. India’s MSMEs form the backbone of the industrial landscape, contributing nearly 30 per cent to GDP, employing over 250 million people and accounting for about 46 per cent of exports.

What measures has Niti Aayog recommended for MSMEs?

The government’s policy think tank has recommended a host of measures to support MSMEs as international markets turn increasingly unfavourable to goods produced through polluting processes. Das said the ministry would work with stakeholders to implement the recommendations, at least in some high energy-intensity clusters, and assess outcomes.

The Aayog has estimated an emission reduction potential of 27–36 million tonnes over the implementation period of the scheme as MSMEs adopt green electricity over the next decade.

How will the proposed Rs 6,000-crore VGF scheme work?

Niti Aayog has proposed a VGF mechanism to be directly credited to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to encourage large-scale adoption of energy-efficiency technologies.

The scheme aims to support manufacturing projects that are economically justified but fall marginally short of financial viability. Support will be available only to companies selected through competitive bidding. The total VGF will not exceed 15 per cent of the total project cost and is estimated to cost the government around Rs 6,000 crore.

What is the PM-Suryaghar-like scheme proposed for MSMEs?

The PM-Suryaghar-style scheme would provide capital subsidies for rooftop solar installations of up to 3 kilowatt capacity, offered directly to micro enterprises, with coverage of up to 800,000 units.

“The scheme will require financial support from the government in terms of capital subsidy for each solar rooftop installation. The total expected outlay is estimated at Rs 28,672 crore over a 20-year period, based on the projected capex of Rs 21,109 crore,” the report said.

Which clusters will be targeted first?

The government has identified 10 electricity-intensive clusters for immediate action in the first phase. Speaking at the event, Niti Aayog Vice-Chairman Suman Bery said India’s electricity charges are among the highest compared to some peer economies, and there is a need to reconcile decarbonisation with competitiveness to meet manufacturing goals.