Power consumption rises 7% to 138.39 billion units in Dec amid cold wave

Power consumption rises 7% to 138.39 billion units in Dec amid cold wave

The peak power demand had touched an all-time high of about 250 GW in May 2024. The previous all-time high peak power demand of 243.27 GW was recorded in September 2023

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2026 | 5:41 PM IST

Power consumption grew nearly 7 per cent to 138.39 billion units (BU) in December from 129.39 BU a year ago, as the use of heating appliances like geysers and blowers increased on account of severe cold in North India.

According to the government data, the peak power demand met or the highest supply during December also rose to 241.20 GW from 224.23 GW recorded in December 2024.

The peak power demand had touched an all-time high of about 250 GW in May 2024. The previous all-time high peak power demand of 243.27 GW was recorded in September 2023.

However, this summer (April onwards), the record peak power demand was 242.77 GW in June.

 

According to government estimate, peak power demand was expected to touch 277 GW in the summer of 2025.

Experts said as cold intensified in December, use of heating appliances like geysers and blowers increased. This increased the demand as well as consumption of electricity in various parts of the country, especially North.

They said power consumption as well as demand would be more steady January onwards as mercury drops further.

According to India Meteorological Department, from January 3, cold wave conditions may develop in Delhi as the minimum temperature could drop below 5 degrees Celsius, with cold northerly winds from the Himalayan region expected to move towards the capital.

It said that the maximum temperature on Wednesday in Delhi settled at 14.2 degrees Celsius, about 6.2 notches below normal and the lowest this season, while the minimum temperature stood at 6.4 degrees Celsius, around 0.4 notches below the seasonal average.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Industry News Power Sector Power consumption

First Published: Jan 01 2026 | 5:41 PM IST

