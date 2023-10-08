close
Sensex (0.55%)
65995.63 + 364.06
Nifty (0.55%)
19653.50 + 107.75
Nifty Midcap (0.60%)
40284.70 + 238.70
Nifty Smallcap (0.49%)
5921.40 + 28.95
Nifty Bank (0.33%)
44360.60 + 147.25
Heatmap

Power consumption grows nearly 8% to 847 bn units in first half of FY24

According to the official data, electricity consumption rose to about 847 BU during April-September 2023 from 786 BU in the same period of the previous fiscal

Photo: Bloomberg

The industry experts opined that the widespread unseasonal rain in April, May and June has affected the power consumption as it could have grown in double digits in the country | Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 8 2023 | 12:14 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India's electricity consumption grew nearly eight per cent to about 847 billion units (BU) in the first half of this fiscal year from April to September, showing uptick in economic activities in the country.
According to the official data, electricity consumption rose to about 847 BU during April-September 2023 from 786 BU in the same period of the previous fiscal.
The industry experts opined that the widespread unseasonal rain in April, May and June has affected the power consumption as it could have grown in double digits in the country.
They stated that there was strong recovery of power demand as well as consumption in August onwards due to unusually high humidity level which increased the use of cooling appliances like fans, coolers and air conditioners.
They also said power consumption grew in August and September, mainly due to humid weather conditions and also perked up industrial activities ahead of the festive season.
The data also shows that peak power demand touched a record high of 241 GW during April-September 2023 compared to 215.88 GW in the first half of fiscal 2022-23.

Also Read

Energy transition in EU for 2030 climate target is irreversible: Report

Consumers can save upto 20% in electricity bills with new power tariff rule

Power consumption grows slightly by 1.8% to 407.76 bn units in Apr-Jun qtr

Nepal starts exporting electricity to India, as generation increases

Kerala can save Rs 9k cr in 5 yrs if it switches to 100% renewable energy

FMCG firms see subdued growth in Q2; rising food prices hamper rural demand

India offers lot of opportunities to aviation sector: DFS Secy Joshi

Online gaming, casinos liable to 28% GST since beginning: Revenue Secy

GST Council decides to slash rates on millet products, molasses: FM

Will seek withdrawal of tax notices to online gaming companies: Atishi

The power ministry had estimated the country's electricity demand to touch 229 GW during summer. The demand did not reach the projected level in April-July due to unseasonal rain.
The peak power demand, however, touched a new high of 224.1 GW in June before dropping to 209.03 GW in July. The peak power demand touched 238.19 GW in August and reached a record high of about 240 GW in September this year.
Anticipating high peak power demand of 229 GW in the country during the summer season in 2023, the ministry had taken many steps to avoid outages.
The ministry had invoked Section 11 of the Electricity Act 2023 to mandate all plants powered by imported coal to run at full capacity to ensure adequate supply of power in the country.
Besides, the ministry also mandated domestic coal based power plants to import the coal for blending to avoid any shortage of dry fuel.
The experts said that these measures may have increased import of coal in the country but it was necessary to ensure round -the-clock power supply in the country.
As per the latest report of Central Electricity Authority (CEA) for August, 2023, India has installed power generation capacity of 424 GW, which includes 206 GW coal based, 47 GW of large hydro, and about 132 GW renewables (solar, wind energy etc).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Power consumption Power Sector electricity sector

First Published: Oct 8 2023 | 12:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIsrael-Palestine ConflictLatest News LiveAsain Games 2023 closing ceremony LiveRBI MPC Meet LiveGold-Silver PriceAsian Games 2023 October 06 ScheduleMeesho Festive Season SaleFlipkart Big Billion Days 2023

Companies News

FDA has accepted NDA for dermatological drug Deuruxolitinib: Sun PharmaRussia surpasses UAE as India's top naphtha supplier amid discounts

Sports News

ICC World Cup 2023: Gill down with dengue, likely to miss IND vs AUS matchAsian Games: India set up semifinal clash with Pakistan in men's Kabaddi

India News

Meesho Festive Season Sale starting today, offering up to 80 per cent offSikkim flash flood: Toll rises to 21, searches on for 118 missing people

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investmentsManufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon