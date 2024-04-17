Power consumption rises nearly 10% to 70.66 bn units in first half of April

They are of the view that the consumers in India are also increasing their energy consumption on various appliances and gadgets as is being done in the developed world.

India's power consumption grew nearly 10 per cent year-on-year to 70.66 billion units (BU) in the first half of April this year, showing improvement in economic activities and consumption patterns, according to the power ministry data.

According to the data, power consumption in the country rose to 70.66 BU during April 1-15 this year from 64.24 MU in the year-ago period.

The peak power demand met or the highest supply in a day rose to about 218 GW in the first half of April compared to 206 GW in the same period a year ago.

The highest supply in a day during the entire month of April last year was about 216 GW.

The ministry has projected a peak power demand of 260 GW during the summer season (April to June) in view of longer heat wave duration. The peak power demand had touched an all-time high of 243 GW in September 2023.



The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted above-normal maximum temperatures in most parts of the country during summer this year.

The experts said that the power demand will increase in the coming days as rains in different parts of the country have reduced the need for cooling appliances like air conditioners, desert coolers etc used during this time of the year.

However, they said that power consumption growth in double digits shows improvement in economic activities and change in consumption patterns.

They are of the view that the consumers in India are also increasing their energy consumption on various appliances and gadgets as is being done in the developed world.

Besides, they pointed out that the increase in electricity in the transport sector like electric buses, cars, rickshaws and railways has also changed the consumption pattern and increased per capita use.