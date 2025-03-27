Thursday, March 27, 2025 | 06:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Pret A Manger opens its first full-service dine-in store in Pune

UK-based café chain Pret A Manger has launched its first-ever full-service dine-in store at Phoenix Mall of the Millennium, Pune, which spans 989 sq ft.
 
“Pune’s vibrant food scene and growing base of young professionals make it an ideal location for Pret’s innovative venture. Given the notable increase in dining out among young consumers, Pret A Manger's commitment to freshly prepared, nutritious meals positions it well to meet the evolving demands of India's young patrons,” Pret A Manger said in a release.
 
“India has reimagined Pret in a way we’ve never seen before,” said Pano Christou, chief executive officer, Pret A Manger. “The country’s rich tradition of dining together has inspired us to introduce our first-ever full-service concept — one that brings people together over fresh, high-quality food, served at their table. We are committed to bringing our signature Pret experience to more customers, blending global flavours with local tastes in a way that feels both familiar and new.”
   
Building on Pret’s rapid growth in India, with successful stores in Mumbai, Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru, the Pune launch signals the brand’s commitment to expanding its footprint while adapting to local dining habits, it said in the release.

