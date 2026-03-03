Private firms lead public peers in share of women directors, shows data
MCA's January 2026 bulletin shows women form 29% of directors in private firms versus 20% in public companies, even as overall registrations and LLP formations continue to rise
Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
premium
Private companies have fared better than their public counterparts on gender diversity on their boards, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs’ latest monthly information bulletin data for January 2026 showed. While only 20 per cent of directors in public companies were women, the number was higher at 29 per cent in private companies, as of January 31, 2026.