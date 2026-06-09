Quest Global flags workplace impact of miscarriage, launches support drive

Nearly 70 million working women in India could consider leaving the workforce due to a lack of employer support following pregnancy loss, while another 78 million fear job loss or career setbacks if they disclose a miscarriage at work, according to a new study by engineering services firm Quest Global.

The findings, released on Tuesday as part of Quest Global’s “Break the Silence” campaign, showed growing recognition of pregnancy loss as a workplace productivity, retention and inclusion challenge rather than merely a personal health issue.

The study, conducted in collaboration with YouGov, surveyed more than 2,000 women employees and 200 male managers in the 25-39 age group across STEM, engineering, technology and corporate sectors in India.

According to the report, nearly 80 million women remain silent about pregnancy loss in the workplace due to fear of judgement, while three out of four respondents said miscarriage negatively affected their confidence and workplace performance.

“For too long, pregnancy loss has remained invisible in the workplace, leaving many women to navigate grief in silence while continuing to perform,” said Ajit Prabhu, co-founder and chief executive officer of Quest Global.

“Our research shows that the cost of silence is significant and measurable in productivity, confidence, retention and careers. This is not simply a well-being issue; it is also a workforce issue,” he added.

As part of the initiative, Quest Global has partnered with mental health platform YourDOST to launch a support ecosystem that includes a 24-hour helpline staffed by psychologists trained in pregnancy-loss counselling, peer-support groups, HR and manager training modules, webinars and workplace resource materials.

The company said these services would be made available free of cost to individuals and organisations across India in an effort to broaden access to structured support.

The report also highlighted the business implications of employer-support policies. Nearly 48 per cent of women surveyed said they would feel more comfortable speaking up in supportive workplaces, while 43 per cent said such support would increase their loyalty to employers. About 45 per cent said they would recommend employers that actively support employees through pregnancy loss.

“Behind every statistic is a woman trying to keep going while carrying something invisible. Support in that moment is not a small gesture; it can shape whether she feels she belongs, stays, and grows in her career,” said Yumi Clevenger-Lee, chief strategy officer at Quest Global.

Sonia Kutty, senior vice-president, People and Culture, Quest Global, said workplace culture remained central to addressing the issue. “No policy alone changes that. What changes is a workplace where silence no longer feels necessary,” she said.

Quest Global said five organisations — Bharat Serum Vaccines, Kone, Amara Raja, Sterlite Technologies and the Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance — have already joined the initiative.

The company is inviting organisations across sectors to participate in the campaign through its platform.