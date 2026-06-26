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Railways to modify its wagon design policy in the next 15 days

Indian Railways plans to let industries design customised wagons, aiming to boost freight volumes and attract new cargo segments

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Electronics and Information Technology
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The rollout was decided at a review meeting held by Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday

Dhruvaksh Saha
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2026 | 12:37 AM IST

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The Railways will modify its wagon design policy with “comprehensive reforms” in the next 15 days, one that will allow user industries to design their own wagons to suit the needs of industries like salt and cement. 
The rollout was decided at a review meeting held by Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday. According to officials, the proposal had been in the works as part of the “52 Weeks 52 Reforms” plan, keeping the success of the previous commodity-specific schemes in mind. The railways is engaging in extensive consultations with various industries, trade bodies, and major freight customers associated with commodities that have significant potential for rail transportation, the railways ministry said. 
“Industry representatives sugg­e­s­ted that if wagon designs are customised as per specific handling, loading, unloading, and transportation requirements of commodities, rail transport could be adopted on a much wider scale,” it said. 
 
Topics : Indian Railways Freight rail infrastructure