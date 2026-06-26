Railways to modify its wagon design policy in the next 15 days
Indian Railways plans to let industries design customised wagons, aiming to boost freight volumes and attract new cargo segments
Dhruvaksh Saha
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The Railways will modify its wagon design policy with “comprehensive reforms” in the next 15 days, one that will allow user industries to design their own wagons to suit the needs of industries like salt and cement.
Topics : Indian Railways Freight rail infrastructure