Rajasthan govt to boost organic farming, provide subsidies to farmers

To boost organic farming in Rajasthan, the state government has decided to take various measures, including providing subsidies to farmers.

“The state government, with an aim to solve the problems of farmers engaged in organic farming, has decided to set up district-level certification units and testing labs. They would undertake marketing and certification of organic products in a time-bound manner,” an official of the agriculture department said.

He added that the state government will offer an input subsidy of Rs 5,000 per farmer for organic farming to 50,000 farmers during this fiscal year.

The state government will also set up an organic products mart in Jaipur and Jodhpur at a cost of around Rs 100 crore.

Agriculture & allied sectors contribute around 25 per cent to the state’s gross domestic product (SGDP).

Besides organic farming, the state has also decided to give a push to setting up orchards and boost the production of vegetables, flowers, seed spices and medicinal crops. For this, it will provide seed kits of vegetables to 2 million farmers in the fiscal year.

Over Rs 60 crore is likely to be spent from the farmers’ welfare fund under the Rajasthan Horticulture Development Mission.

A centre of excellence for fig has been proposed in Sirohi to develop its advanced variety. Also, a guava excellence training centre will soon open in Sawai Madhopur.

The state government will also make mini kits of certified variety seeds available to 2.3 million small and marginal farmers free of cost. This is likely to cost around Rs 130 crore.