Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / RBI warns against rising fraud in its name: Know how to remain protected

RBI warns against rising fraud in its name: Know how to remain protected

Cheats using fake RBI letterheads and email addresses, posing as central bank employees to deceive people with false promises of lottery winnings, fund transfers and government schemes

online scam, fraud

Representative Image

Ayush Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2024 | 11:15 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has cautioned people about fraud being carried out in its name, urging them not to share information such as account login details, one-time passwords (OTPs), or Know Your Customer (KYC) documents with strangers.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Common tactics used by fraudsters
 
The RBI said that cheats are using various tactics to defraud members of the public by misusing its name. These fraudsters use fake letterheads and email addresses, impersonating RBI employees to lure unsuspecting victims with fictitious offers including lottery winnings, fund transfers, foreign remittances, and government schemes.
 

More From This Section

Gopichand Hinduja

79% of richest NRIs are self-made billionaires: A list of wealthiest ones

Abu Dhabi airport

Soon, board flight at Abu Dhabi airport sans passport, ticket: Here's how

Beed sheets

Passive funds, luxury bedding: Top personal finance stories of the week

Dividend yield funds

Is your portfolio heavy on growth strategy? Add dividend yield funds

Premiummutual funds, investors

Passive funds are growing: How you can benefit by investing in them

One common method involves targeting small and medium businesses. Fraudsters pose as government or RBI officials, convincing business owners to pay a ‘security deposit’ under the guise of a government contract or scheme, promising attractive payments in return.
 
Intimidation tactics
 
Another tactic involves intimidation through IVR calls, SMS, and emails. Posing as RBI officials, fraudsters threaten to freeze or block bank accounts, coercing victims into sharing personal details or installing unauthorised applications.
 
The central bank emphasised that it does not maintain accounts for individuals, companies, or trusts to hold funds for disbursal. It also does not open accounts for individuals or request them to deposit money.
 
“Beware of calls, emails, and any other communication by cybercriminals posing as officials from government agencies or RBI, asking for transfer of money under the pretext of any enticing offer or alarming issue,” the RBI warned.
 
Protective measures
 
“Do not share account login details, personal information, copies of KYC documents, card information, PIN, password, and OTP with unidentified persons or agencies,” it said.
 
The public is advised to refrain from sharing sensitive information through unverified websites or applications. In case of suspicious requests, individuals should contact their bank or branch immediately.
 
The RBI encouraged anyone who receives such suspicious requests to contact their bank or branch immediately. The central bank also advised the public to report any suspicious communications to law enforcement agencies.

Also Read

PremiumStreet vendors, Street Hawkers

RBI nudges fintechs to consider granting same-day loans to street hawkers

T Rabi Sankar

Fintechs don't have track record to evoke trust: RBI's T Rabi Sankar

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI allows foreign investors in IFSC to invest in sovereign green bonds

Fraud, Online scam,scam

RBI cautions against fraud, warns against sharing OTP and KYC details

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI asks public to be cautious against fraudulent activities in its name

Topics : RBI Scams

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 30 2024 | 11:14 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayOrient Tech IPOEcos Mobility IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon