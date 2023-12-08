Sensex (0.44%)
69825.60 + 303.91
Nifty (0.33%)
20969.40 + 68.25
Nifty Midcap (-0.21%)
44400.20 -94.80
Nifty Smallcap (-1.08%)
6698.90 -73.20
Nifty Bank (0.90%)
47262.00 + 420.60
Heatmap

RBI to unveil regulatory framework for web aggregators of loan products

Move aimed at increasing transparency and improving lending practices

banks, loans, bank regulations, fintech

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Aathira Varier
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2023 | 8:04 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will constitute a regulatory framework for web aggregators of loan products (WALP) to usher in greater transparency and neutrality in the framework.

The move is based on the recommendations of the Working Group to bring loan aggregation services offered by the Lending Service Providers (LSPs) under a comprehensive regulatory framework.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

During the post monetary policy press meet, the RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the central bank has noticed few instances of push selling and this framework will help in avoiding mis-selling of products.

“Web aggregators should be a neutral platform. They should not be push-selling a particular loan product. A few instances have come to our notice in this regard, so we are trying to make it transparent and neutral and to ensure that mis-selling of products does not happen. At the same time, there should not be scope for anything that influences the buying decision of the borrowers,” Shaktikanta Das said.

The Working Group on Digital Lending under the chairmanship of Jayant Kumar Dash recommended setting up a regulatory framework for WALP according to the RBI release on August 10, 2022.

The RBI introduced the regulatory framework for digital lending in August-September 2022. 

The digital lending ecosystem comprises services that aggregate loan offers from lenders (called web-aggregation of loan products) for the guidance of customers.

The aggregators said the move will help in weeding out the bad players and help in the improvement of lending practices.  

“We believe this is the next step to the digital lending guidelines issued last August. The measures outlined in the digital lending guidelines have given a boost to transparency in financial services and we have seen a number of positive developments such as the Key Fact Sheet (KFS) that enable the borrowers to make informed choices.,” Adhil Shetty, CEO, BankBazaar.com.

“We welcome a regulatory framework that will bring in further transparency and believe that such a framework will go a long way in weeding out bad actors and support the growth of customer-centric lending practices. Considering the pace at which digital lending is growing, sound regulatory support will help in generating trust in the ecosystem by keeping customers informed and encouraging them to access credit safely and securely,”Shetty added.

According to the digital lending data by FACE-Equifax Fintech Lending Trends Report, the fintech players disbursed loans worth Rs 92,267 crore in the year ended March 2023, 21 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) higher than Rs 76,396 disbursed in FY22.

Also Read

Byju's reaches agreement to rework terms of $1.2 billion loan: Report

Regulatory framework for large unlisted firms by MCA in the works

RBI to come up with unified regulatory framework on connected lending

Web Werks to invest Rs 1,400 crore to develop data centre in Navi Mumbai

For car loan, check lenders on their total borrowing cost and service

Ayodhya airport to be ready by month-end, says Jyotiraditya Scindia

Ban on sugarcane juice won't affect ethanol blending targets: Officials

RBI to establish cloud for financial data, repository for fintech info

Infrastructure development picks pace under Modi govt, says Scindia

RBI's prolonged pause on repo rate favourable for corporate sector: Experts


The number of loans disbursed increased by 49 per cent Y-o-Y to 71 million in FY23, compared to 47.7 million in the year-ago period.

Saif Khan, chief growth officer, PayNearby, said digital lending is the way forward for greater credit penetration in India.

“The introduction of a regulatory framework for WALPs is a progressive step and consistent with RBI's approach of ensuring customer safety and centricity while managing financial systemic risks through appropriate regulation,” he added.
Topics : Shaktikanta Das loan rates RBI Policy RBI loans

First Published: Dec 08 2023 | 7:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveRBI MPC Meet LiveRBI Repo RateAdani GreenTata GroupDelhi Air QualityGold-Silver Price TodayRBI monetary policy announcement

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 yearsVedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integrationAI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

Forex reserves surpasses $600-billion mark after nearly four monthsIndia will address EU's carbon tax issue; will retaliate if required: Goyal
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon