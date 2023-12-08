Sensex (0.44%)
69825.60 + 303.91
Nifty (0.33%)
20969.40 + 68.25
Nifty Midcap (-0.21%)
44400.20 -94.80
Nifty Smallcap (-1.08%)
6698.90 -73.20
Nifty Bank (0.90%)
47262.00 + 420.60
Heatmap

RBI to come up with unified regulatory framework on connected lending

The central bank believes that the decision to set up a regulatory body will strengthen the pricing and risk management of credit by these entities

rbi, reserve bank of india

RBI

Aathira Varier Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2023 | 7:53 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday announced it would set up a unified regulatory framework to regulate entities involved in connected lending. The move will help curb the influence of people who are in a position to control or influence the decision of a lender.

A draft circular will soon be issued for public comments.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Connected lending or lending to people who are in a position to control or influence the decision of a lender can be of concern if the lender does not maintain an arm’s length with such borrowers.

The central bank believes the decision to set up a regulatory body will strengthen the pricing and risk management of credit by these entities.

During the announcement of the monetary policy decision, the RBI said: “The extant guidelines on the issue are limited in scope and are not applicable uniformly to all regulated entities. It has been decided to come out with a unified regulatory framework on connected lending for all regulated entities of the RBI.”

The RBI has been imposing monetary penalties on lenders for committing loans to companies where the key managerial personnel of the lending entities held top positions in the borrowing companies as well.

“The connected parties may go beyond the common directors or where the managers and their relatives may have relationships with the borrower. Further, connected lending could also involve lending arrangements among lenders which may involve moral hazards, such as evergreening of loan exposures. Hence, the proposal to review the connected lending framework is positive for the transparency and long-term health of the financial sector,” said Karthik Srinivasan, senior vice-president, group head (financial sector ratings), ICRA.

Madhusudan Sharma, executive director of housing credit platform Bharat Housing Network, welcomed the decision, saying this would bring transparency and increased trust in digital lending. 

Also Read

RBI to banks: Report all digital frauds not just those above Rs 1 lakh

RBI MPC: Repo rate kept unchanged at 6.5%, FY24 GDP estimate hiked to 7%

RBI monetary policy: 5 key announcements from the governor's speech today

RBI MPC meet highlights: Inflation is our top priority, says Guv Das

RBI Policy: With unanimous vote, MPC keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%

No plans to loosen rates, no complacency on inflation fight: RBI governor

I think this is an unprecedented time to invest in India, says PM Modi

Centre imposes ban on onion exports until March 2024 to curb price surge

India has a 2-3 yrs window to attract cos moving out of China: Subrahmanyam

Optimism should not cause premature triumphalism: CEA Nageswaran

Topics : Reserve Bank of India RBI Policy RBI monetary policy review

First Published: Dec 08 2023 | 7:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveRBI MPC Meet LiveRBI Repo RateAdani GreenTata GroupDelhi Air QualityGold-Silver Price TodayRBI monetary policy announcement

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 yearsVedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integrationAI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

Forex reserves surpasses $600-billion mark after nearly four monthsIndia will address EU's carbon tax issue; will retaliate if required: Goyal
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon