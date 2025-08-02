Saturday, August 02, 2025 | 06:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Registration of Mumbai properties up 4% at 88,639 units in Jan-Jul: Report

Registration of Mumbai properties up 4% at 88,639 units in Jan-Jul: Report

As many as 84,866 units were registered in Mumbai's municipal region during first seven months of last calendar year. The data relates to transactions in both primary and secondary property markets

Real estate developers, homebuyers, Real Estate, home loan rate, Reserve Bank of India

In July, the registration of properties increased 2 per cent to 12,579 units as against 12,373 units in the same month last year.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2025 | 6:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Mumbai real estate market continues to see strong demand, as registration of properties rose by 4 per cent to 88,639 units during the January-July period, according to Knight Frank.

As many as 84,866 units were registered in Mumbai's municipal region during the first seven months of the last calendar year. The data relates to transactions in both primary and secondary property markets.

The government's revenue from these registrations rose by 13 per cent year-on-year to Rs 7,854 crores, real estate consultant Knight Frank India said, citing data from the Maharashtra government. 

On both metrics, the consultant said that Mumbai recorded the strongest performance since 2013 for the January-July period.

 

Shishir Baijal, Chairman & Managing Director, Knight Frank India, said, "Mumbai's residential market continues to show steady buyer confidence."  In July, the registration of properties increased 2 per cent to 12,579 units as against 12,373 units in the same month last year.

Commenting on the data, Akhil Saraf, Founder and CEO of proptech firm Reloy, said, "Real assets like housing especially in key cities of India will continue to retain intrinsic value. As more money chases fewer quality assets, property prices are likely to remain resilient and trend upward over the medium to long term. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

telecom

India slashes telecom certification fees by 95% to boost local production

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

'Dadagiri' biggest hurdle in Pune's industrial development: CM Fadnavis

medicine, Drugs

India launches formal rules to fix, streamline drug and device clearances

Supreme Court, SC

Stakeholders must unite to plan emission control in power sector: SC

India electronics exports FY25, India mobile phone exports 2025, PLI scheme electronics impact, India export rankings, Ashwini Vaishnaw, electronics sector growth

Industry optimistic about low, if not zero, tariff on electronics exportspremium

Topics : Real Estate Mumbai Maharashtra

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 02 2025 | 6:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodaySri Lotus Developers IPOSuzlon Energy Share PriceGold and Silver Rate TodayFD RatesTrump New Tariffs ListSchengen VisaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon