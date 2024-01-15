Reliance, Jindal among six firms to get incentives for making electrolysers

Reliance Electrolyser Manufacturing, Jindal India and John Cockerill Greenko Hydrogen Solutions are among the six firms who have emerged as successful bidders for getting incentives to set up facilities to manufacture electrolysers, a critical component required for green hydrogen production.

The bids came in response to a tender by Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) inviting players for setting up 1.5GW manufacturing capacity for electrolysers, as per a SECI statement.

Bids for electrolysers manufacturing were invited on July 7 last year.

A SECI statement issued on January 12, 2024, showed that Reliance Electrolyser Manufacturing Ltd has bagged incentives of Rs 444 crore for setting up of 300MW of manufacturing capacities for electrolysers.

Similarly, John Cockerill Greenko Hydrogen Solutions Private Ltd and Jindal India Ltd have also bagged incentives of Rs 444 crore each for setting up 300 MW manufacturing capacity of electrolysers each.

Ohmium Operations Pvt Ltd has bagged Rs 202.76 crore incentives for 137 MW, while Advait Infratech Ltd (consortium with Rajesh Power Service Private Ltd) will get incentives of Rs 148 crore for 100 MW.

L&T Electrolysers Ltd has bagged incentives of Rs 93.24 crore for 63MW.

The six firms have bagged total incentives of Rs 1,776 crore for 1200 MW under the 'Bucket-1: Electrolyser manufacturing capacity based on any stack technology'.

As many as 14 firms' bids were qualified for the incentives.

The eight firms which are not allocated any capacity under this scheme are Matrix Gas and Renewables in consortium with Gensol Engineering; HHP Seven; ACME Cleantech Solutions; Adani New Industries; Waaree Energies; Avaada Electrolyser; Green H2 Network India and Hild Electric.

Under the 'Bucket-2: Electrolyser manufacturing capacity based on indigenously developed stack technology', Homihydrogen and Adani New Industries have emerged as successful bidders.

Homihydrogen will get incentives of Rs 150.22 crore for setting up 101.5 MW of electrolysers manufacturing capacity, while Adani New Industries bagged Rs 293.78 crore for 198.5 MW.

Under the Bucket-2, seven firms were in the fray. As many as five were not allocated incentives under the scheme, which include Livehy Energy; C Doctor And Company, Pratishna Engineers, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd and Newtrace.

In January 2023, the Union Cabinet had approved the National Green Hydrogen Mission (NGHM) with an outlay of Rs 19,744 crore with an aim to make India a global hub for manufacturing this clean source of energy.

The mission is expected to lead to the development of 5 million metric tonnes per annum of green hydrogen production capacity by 2030.

The mission aims to develop India as a global hub for production, usage and exports of green hydrogen and its derivatives. It is expected to promote multilateral engagement and collaboration with various international efforts in hydrogen and fuel cells.

The mission provides for setting up of two green hydrogen hubs in the initial phase.

The ministry of ports, shipping and waterways has identified three major ports -- Deendayal, Paradip and V O Chidambaranar (Tuticorin) Ports -- to be developed as hydrogen hubs.