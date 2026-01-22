Republic Day long weekend triggers robust travel activity in India, abroad

According to MakeMyTrip, appetite for travel remains strong, with the spike beginning on Friday, January 23, and peaking on Saturday, January 24.

A preference for nearby destinations is evident in top travel choices from major metros. Apart from Goa, leading destinations from Delhi include Jaipur, Rishikesh, Mussoorie, and Udaipur. From Mumbai, Lonavala, Alibaug, Mahabaleshwar, and Karjat have emerged as top picks.

Long weekends are increasingly driving domestic travel demand, supporting steady growth in the travel and hospitality sectors. Data from the Ministry of Tourism shows domestic tourist visits rose to 3,035.9 million until August 2025, up from 677.63 million trips in 2021.

With as many as 12 long weekends lined up this year, domestic travel is expected to remain buoyant through the year. “Internationally, the skew towards easy-visa destinations continues. Countries with direct connectivity to multiple cities are leading demand, with Thailand at the forefront and Vietnam also performing well,” said Rajesh Magow, cofounder and group chief executive officer, MakeMyTrip.

Based on booking trends at travel planning platform Cox & Kings, bookings for the Republic Day long weekend are up nearly 20 per cent compared with a regular January weekend.

“Long weekends like Republic Day have become intentional travel moments rather than impulsive breaks. Travellers today are planning smarter, choosing destinations that allow them to switch off, and valuing curated experiences that remove stress from short holidays,” said Karan Agarwal, director, Cox & Kings.

According to the platform, bookings from corporate professionals in the 25–45 age group have risen noticeably, alongside higher demand from families and multi-generational travellers. Average spend per booking has increased by 15–18 per cent for long-weekend travel.

Cleartrip said bus bookings have risen 1.5 times year-on-year, signalling demand for short-haul travel. “With airfares remaining steady and hotel bookings growing nearly three times year-on-year, travel demand continues to centre around key hubs. Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad lead domestically, while Dubai, Bangkok, Phuket, and Singapore remain the top international destinations, mirroring year-end travel patterns,” said Manjari Singal, chief growth and business officer at the platform.

Luxury villa rental platform SaffronStays reported demand growth of nearly 130 per cent year-on-year. Key markets in Maharashtra have crossed 70 per cent occupancy, while Kasauli has moved past the 50 per cent mark. Goa and Uttarakhand are tracking at around 50 per cent occupancy for the long weekend, said founder Devendra Parulekar.