Tuesday, June 17, 2025 | 08:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / 93% of richest Indians' wealth linked to listed firms: 360 ONE report

93% of richest Indians' wealth linked to listed firms: 360 ONE report

A new report shows India's 2,000 richest individuals control ₹100 trillion in wealth, 93 per cent of which is tied to listed company stakes, led by top business houses

money, financial, cash, rupee

Around 86 per cent of the wealth created by these individuals is earned from their flagship companies.

Abhishek Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 8:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Around 2,000 of the richest Indians hold ₹100 trillion in wealth, 93 per cent of which is derived from the value of their stakes in listed companies, according to the 360 ONE Wealth Creators report. The remaining 7 per cent of the wealth is held in unlisted companies.
 
As the analysis is based only on shareholding data that is publicly available, the report may not have captured the complete unlisted universe and the wealth held under trusts and through private entities.
 
In addition, nearly 60 per cent of the overall wealth tracked by the report belongs to individuals from the top 50 business houses. Reliance Industries and Adani Enterprises alone control 12 per cent of the ₹100 trillion wealth.
   
“Beyond the ₹100-trillion net worth of India’s wealthiest lies another ₹50 trillion of wealth in trusts (₹15 trillion) and corporate entities (₹35 trillion) that are part of promoter holdings,” the report said.
 
The report also includes a list of 2,013 wealth creators with a minimum net worth of ₹500 crore. The list, led by Akash Ambani, Anant Ambani and Isha Ambani, includes 161 individuals with net worth of over ₹10,000 crore.

Also Read

Mukesh Ambani, Ambani

Ambani rejoins $100 billion club as Reliance, Jio rally; Adani lags behind

Donald Trump, Trump

'Not bad': Trump praises billionaire gains after tariff pause sparks rally

Elon Musk

Tariffs take a toll: Musk's wealth drops below $300 bn amid market slump

Warren Buffett

Warren Buffett's 2025 wealth gains stand out amid billionaire wipeout

US Dollar

What made money, who lost billions? AI, crypto top list, says wealth report

 
Over 70 per cent of the names in the list are men, and they together account for 76 per cent of the total wealth, the report said.
 
The report also highlights that India’s first-generation entrepreneurs under the age of 40 have attained wealth by leveraging the digital economy, including sectors such as broking and investment platforms, e-commerce solutions, edtech and fintech.
 
Around 86 per cent of the wealth created by these individuals is earned from their flagship companies. Only around 30 per cent of the individuals on the list derive their wealth from two or more companies.

More From This Section

Premiumhelicopter

Helicopter insurance premiums to increase 15-30% amid accident surge

Haier C11 OLED TV, Haier C11 OLED TV features, Haier C11 OLED TV Price, Haier C11 OLED details, Haier C11 OLED TV specs, Haier OLED TV, OLED TV in India, Haier TV, Smart TV, Haier Smart TV

CTV adds 35 mn viewers, sees equal urban-rural reach: Kantar report

Gold, jewellery

Gems, jewellery exports down 15.81% to $2,263 million in May: GJEPC

realty sector, real estate, housing

New home supply in top 15 tier-II cities falls 35% in Jan-Mar: PropEquity

toys, toys export, children's toys

Indian toy standards better than global norms, boosting exports: BIS

Topics : Billionaires wealth richest indians wealth inequality Rich Indians

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 7:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesTrump Gold CardsMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVECanada Uncovers 62 cases of immigrationDividend TodayGlobe Civil Projects IPOMonolithisch India IPO Allotment StatusUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon