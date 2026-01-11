Sunday, January 11, 2026 | 11:50 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Indian IT leaders back agentic AI, see it augmenting talent: Report

Indian IT leaders back agentic AI, see it augmenting talent: Report

The report said, 48 per cent of Indian leaders identify agentic AI, autonomous systems capable of acting, reasoning, and adapting independently as their primary AI priority

Indian IT leaders are betting big on agentic AI adoption for business growth | Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Jan 11 2026 | 11:49 AM IST

Indian IT leaders are betting big on agentic AI adoption for business growth compared to the leading western market, where focus is on enhancing traditional efficiency, a survey report by technology consultancy firm Thoughtworks said.

The company has claimed to cover 3,500 C-suite and senior IT decision makers across seven countries, including 500 in India.

The report said, 48 per cent of Indian leaders identify agentic AI, autonomous systems capable of acting, reasoning, and adapting independently as their primary AI priority.

"India leads the world in agentic AI adoption at 48 per cent, creating a clear divergence from Western markets like the US (28 per cent) and Australia (23 per cent), which remain focused on traditional efficiency," the report said.

 

According to the report, the focus of leadership on the adoption of agentic AI signals a decisive shift, reflecting that Indian enterprises are not just adopting AI tools; they are preparing for AI-led business models.

The survey has found 93 per cent of those surveyed in India agree that the most impactful AI initiatives enhance people's skills and speed, while 86 per cent agree that AI is augmenting, not replacing, talent.

It said that 57 per cent report a net increase in roles as jobs are redesigned for human-AI collaboration.

The report said, "35 per cent have created entirely new roles or career paths due to AI. For the next 12 months, improving employee decision-making is expected to be AI's biggest workforce impact."  The survey also found that Indian leaders have markedly higher expectations of AI's revenue impact compared to their global peers.

The finding said: "49 per cent expect to see more than 15 per cent revenue uplift within just five years -- the highest confidence level globally. 14 per cent expect more than 15 per cent uplift within the next 12 months, nearly double the global average (8 per cent).

First Published: Jan 11 2026 | 11:49 AM IST

