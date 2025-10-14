Roche moves SC against Delhi HC nod to Natco for Risdiplam generic

Swiss pharma giant F Hoffmann-La Roche AG has moved the Supreme Court against the Delhi High Court’s order allowing Natco Pharma to manufacture and sell a generic drug of Risdiplam.
Risdiplam is an oral medicine for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in patients aged two months or above. SMA is a rare, progressive, and genetic disease that affects the motor neurons in the spinal cord, causing muscle weakness and wasting.
Roche’s lawyer mentioned the matter before Chief Justice of India B R Gavai for urgent listing. The court has agreed to list the matter on either Thursday or Friday.
Delhi HC had upheld Natco’s right to sell affordable generic version
The Swiss pharmaceutical company moved the apex court after the Delhi High Court, on October 9, allowed Natco Pharma to continue selling the generic version of its medicine Risdiplam, dismissing a plea by Roche.
Also Read
A division bench comprising Justices C Hari Shankar and Ajay Digpaul of the Delhi High Court upheld a March 2025 single-judge bench order that had denied Roche an injunction.
Court cited public interest in access to rare disease treatment
The single-judge order had refused to stop Natco Pharma from manufacturing a generic version of Risdiplam, citing public interest. It noted that SMA is a rare disease and that wider access to an affordable drug would benefit patients who cannot otherwise afford treatment.