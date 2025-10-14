Tuesday, October 14, 2025 | 08:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Roche moves SC against Delhi HC nod to Natco for Risdiplam generic

Roche moves SC against Delhi HC nod to Natco for Risdiplam generic

The Swiss pharma company has challenged a Delhi High Court ruling that allowed Natco Pharma to sell a generic version of its spinal muscular atrophy drug Risdiplam

Supreme Court, SC

Roche’s lawyer mentioned the matter before Chief Justice of India B R Gavai for urgent listing. The court has agreed to list the matter on either Thursday or Friday. (Photo:PTI)

Bhavini Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 8:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Swiss pharma giant F Hoffmann-La Roche AG has moved the Supreme Court against the Delhi High Court’s order allowing Natco Pharma to manufacture and sell a generic drug of Risdiplam.
 
Risdiplam is an oral medicine for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in patients aged two months or above. SMA is a rare, progressive, and genetic disease that affects the motor neurons in the spinal cord, causing muscle weakness and wasting.
 
Roche’s lawyer mentioned the matter before Chief Justice of India B R Gavai for urgent listing. The court has agreed to list the matter on either Thursday or Friday.
   
Delhi HC had upheld Natco’s right to sell affordable generic version
 
The Swiss pharmaceutical company moved the apex court after the Delhi High Court, on October 9, allowed Natco Pharma to continue selling the generic version of its medicine Risdiplam, dismissing a plea by Roche.

Also Read

MSP

Fixing oilseeds MSP with oil content could trim India's bulging import billpremium

NBFC

NBFC-MFIs' bad loans seen falling to 3.6% by March 2026: CareEdge

William Cho, chief executive officer at LG Electronics

India at the centre of LG Electronics' Global South Strategy: William Chopremium

bank loan, banks

Growth rate of digital loans moderates in Q1FY26, says FACE report

IND vs SGP

India vs Singapore LIVE SCORE AFC Asian Cup qualifier: IND 1-1 SGP in 1st half

 
A division bench comprising Justices C Hari Shankar and Ajay Digpaul of the Delhi High Court upheld a March 2025 single-judge bench order that had denied Roche an injunction.
 
Court cited public interest in access to rare disease treatment
 
The single-judge order had refused to stop Natco Pharma from manufacturing a generic version of Risdiplam, citing public interest. It noted that SMA is a rare disease and that wider access to an affordable drug would benefit patients who cannot otherwise afford treatment.

More From This Section

MEDICAL DEVICE, HEALTHCARE, medical device

Govt to broaden qualification criteria to recruit medical device inspectorspremium

corporate bond

India Inc raises over ₹17.5k crore from market via bonds on Tuesday

rare earth magnet

Finance ministry rules out duty exemption under magnet PLI schemepremium

edible oil

India needs tariff stability in edible oil imports, says research paper

electronics, GST

Electronics sector pushes for parity in PE tax rules with China, Vietnam

Topics : Roche Natco Pharma Supreme Court Delhi High Court

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 8:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayDelhi PollutionGold-Silver Price TodayHaryana IPS Suicide CaseTop Muhurat PicksKantara Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon