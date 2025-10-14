Tuesday, October 14, 2025 | 07:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / India needs tariff stability in edible oil imports, says research paper

India needs tariff stability in edible oil imports, says research paper

A joint JNU-ASSOCHAM study recommends a 5-7% duty differential between crude and refined edible oils and a medium-term policy plan to ensure price stability

edible oil

The study used import duties on palm oil as a reference point, as it constitutes nearly 60 per cent of India’s annual edible oil imports. | File Image

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 7:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India should maintain a duty differential of at least 5–7 per cent between crude and refined edible oils to protect the domestic processing sector and introduce a long-term three-to-five-year policy plan on import tariffs, a research paper has said.
 
Quick and sudden changes in import duties on edible oils trigger short-term volatility in wholesale and retail prices, affecting all stakeholders in the value chain, the paper titled Tariff Volatility and Stakeholder Dynamics in India’s Edible Oil Sector noted.
 
The paper was published jointly by the Centre for Economic Studies and Planning (CESP), School of Social Sciences at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), VeK Policy Advisory and Research, and the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM). It said that between 2011 and 2021, tariffs on crude palm oil, refined palmolein, soybean oil, and sunflower oil were revised more than 25 times, ranging from near-zero during inflationary phases to over 50–70 per cent in protectionist periods.
   
“Over the past decade, import duties on edible oils have displayed exceptional volatility,” the paper said.
 
The study used import duties on palm oil as a reference point, as it constitutes nearly 60 per cent of India’s annual edible oil imports.

Also Read

A farmer sprays pesticides at a mustard field, in Kamrup district of Assam, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023. (PTI Photo)

CACP suggests linking oilseeds MSP to oil content to ensure better returns

excess salt, sugar, oil impact on health

Sugar, salt and oil: Daily limits, health risks and expert guidance

Centre may raise purchase price of cane ethanol by up to Rs 3 per litre

India's ethanol drive threatens its edible oil self-sufficiency goal

Edible Oil

Centre plans to make registration mandatory for vegetable oil units

Vegetable oil, oil imports tax

Govt seeks public input on draft order to regulate vegetable oil industry

 
Paper calls for predictable policy and clear revision framework
 
Currently, the effective import duty on crude palm oil is around 27.50 per cent, while that on refined palm olein and palm oil is around 35.75 per cent, resulting in a duty differential of 8.25 per cent.
 
The paper said that there should be a medium-term policy framework on edible oil import duties, defining clear revision triggers such as international price thresholds and domestic inflation limits. It also recommended a 30–60 day advance notice period for all revisions to provide predictability for the trade.
 
Tariff review committee proposed for cross-ministerial coordination
 
The paper further advocated setting up a tariff review committee for cross-ministerial coordination between the Ministries of Finance, Consumer Affairs, Commerce, and Agriculture.
 
It said that if such measures are adopted and predictability in import tariffs is ensured, it could lead to:
 
  • Enhanced price stability and better inflation control
  • Improved consumer welfare through timely price pass-through
  • Stronger trade resilience against external shocks

More From This Section

real estate

Buyer confidence rebounds in India's housing market: Magicbricks report

hospitality sector, hotels

Office clusters, corporate travel to drive next growth for hotel firmspremium

Rare earth minerals

Centre reclassifies limestone as major mineral amid rising industrial use

luxury hotels India, exclusive hotel experiences, luxury travel India 2025, Leela Arq Udaipur, premium hotel amenities, high-end villas India, luxury getaways India, hotel loyalty programmes India, private villa stay India, curated travel experiences

FHRAI urges FM Sitharaman to restore ITC, delink F&B GST from room tariffs

Smartphone

Smartphone makers may pay over ₹3 trillion in taxes by end of PLI

Topics : Edible oil market edible oils Assocham import duty impact

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 7:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayQ2 Results TodayGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Q2 PreviewTop Muhurat PicksKantara Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon