India needs tariff stability in edible oil imports, says research paper

India should maintain a duty differential of at least 5–7 per cent between crude and refined edible oils to protect the domestic processing sector and introduce a long-term three-to-five-year policy plan on import tariffs, a research paper has said.
Quick and sudden changes in import duties on edible oils trigger short-term volatility in wholesale and retail prices, affecting all stakeholders in the value chain, the paper titled Tariff Volatility and Stakeholder Dynamics in India’s Edible Oil Sector noted.
The paper was published jointly by the Centre for Economic Studies and Planning (CESP), School of Social Sciences at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), VeK Policy Advisory and Research, and the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM). It said that between 2011 and 2021, tariffs on crude palm oil, refined palmolein, soybean oil, and sunflower oil were revised more than 25 times, ranging from near-zero during inflationary phases to over 50–70 per cent in protectionist periods.
“Over the past decade, import duties on edible oils have displayed exceptional volatility,” the paper said.
The study used import duties on palm oil as a reference point, as it constitutes nearly 60 per cent of India’s annual edible oil imports.
Paper calls for predictable policy and clear revision framework
Currently, the effective import duty on crude palm oil is around 27.50 per cent, while that on refined palm olein and palm oil is around 35.75 per cent, resulting in a duty differential of 8.25 per cent.
The paper said that there should be a medium-term policy framework on edible oil import duties, defining clear revision triggers such as international price thresholds and domestic inflation limits. It also recommended a 30–60 day advance notice period for all revisions to provide predictability for the trade.
Tariff review committee proposed for cross-ministerial coordination
The paper further advocated setting up a tariff review committee for cross-ministerial coordination between the Ministries of Finance, Consumer Affairs, Commerce, and Agriculture.
It said that if such measures are adopted and predictability in import tariffs is ensured, it could lead to:
- Enhanced price stability and better inflation control
- Improved consumer welfare through timely price pass-through
- Stronger trade resilience against external shocks