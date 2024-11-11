Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / Rural FMCG basket expands on hybrid media usage, rising digital engagement

Rural FMCG basket expands on hybrid media usage, rising digital engagement

Digital platforms are playing an increasingly vital role in reaching and engaging consumers. From payments and e-commerce to gaming and lifestyle content, the digital landscape is expanding rapidly

retail store shopping, fmcg shopping

Representational Image

Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 11:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A growing preference for convenience products and hybrid media consumption, and a surge in digital engagement have led to a rise in the average basket size for fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) among rural consumers. 
The average of the rural FMCG basket saw a 60 per cent rise from 5.8 in 2022 to 9.3 in 2024 as it expanded to include convenience products like ready-to-eat packages and beverages, stated the fifth edition of the Rural Barometer Report, brought out jointly by GroupM and Kantar, which surveyed 4,376 rural adults across 20 states.
 
“This reflects the evolving lifestyle and rising purchasing power in rural areas. This positive trend in expansion of FMCG category basket is accompanied by growing rural incomes and diversity of income sources including salaried income,” the report stated.
 
The report further highlighted a significant divide between rural individuals with only agricultural income, who make up 19 per cent of the population, and those with diverse income sources, comprising the balance 81 per cent. 
“The report shows rural consumers are experiencing rising purchasing power and evolving lifestyles, as seen in increased basket sizes and a preference for convenience products, despite ongoing financial concerns. Regional differences in financial resilience are linked to diverse employment opportunities,” said Puneet Avasthi, director (specialist businesses, insights division), Kantar.
“We are also seeing rural media consumption shifting towards a hybrid of traditional and digital formats, though digital access remains uneven across states,” Avasthi added. 
Digital platforms are playing an increasingly vital role in reaching and engaging consumers. From payments and e-commerce to gaming and lifestyle content, the digital landscape is expanding rapidly. According to the report, rural India is increasingly adopting a hybrid model that combines traditional and digital media, with 47 per cent of the population engaging in this trend. “This shift is more pronounced in regions with better digital infrastructure. However, states like Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh remain less digitally connected, necessitating targeted media strategies,” the report added. 
The report underscored a significant shift in rural India towards digital payment, which now reaches 42 per cent of active internet users and e-commerce.

Also Read

FMCG

Rural demand lifts FMCG sector to 5.7% growth in July-Sept: NielsenIQ

Wakefit

Wakefit records 50% growth in festive sale revenues across platforms

PremiumDabur

Dabur Q2 may be a blip, price fall may provide entry to long-term investors

Jobs, Job creation

White collar hiring activity up 10% in Oct led by oil & gas, FMCG: Report

The Nifty FMCG index has remained nearly flat, registering just a 0.3 per cent increase since the start of the 2024 calendar year. As of Wednesday, the FMCG index closed at 57,177.6, compared to 56,987.2 at the end of December 2023.

Mini packs, major dilemmas: FMCGs tackle shrinking margins, pricing woes

Topics : FMCGs Rural income Indian companies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 11:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySwiggy IPO AllotmentPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon