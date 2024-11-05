SAHIs share in retail health insurance segment rises to 56% in FY24

The share of standalone health insurance companies (SAHIs) in the retail health insurance segment rose to 56 per cent of the Gross Direct Premium Income (GDPI) in FY24, compared to around 40 per cent in FY18, driven by an increase in agent force and a larger hospital network. In the April-August period of FY25, the share stood at 57 per cent of GDPI, amounting to nearly Rs 18,000 crore.
According to the red herring prospectus (RHP) filed by Niva Bupa, the growth in share is attributed to the rising number of individual agents, an expanding hospital network, and a greater number of product launches.
The standalone health insurance companies include Star Allied Health Insurance, Care Health Insurance, Niva Bupa Health Insurance, Aditya Birla Health Insurance, and Manipal Cigna Health Insurance. In 2024, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) approved Narayana Health and Galaxy Health Insurance.
Retail health insurance is primarily driven by individual agents, who, according to the report, contributed to 55 per cent of the retail health GDPI in FY23. From FY18 to FY24, individual agents of SAHIs grew by 21.5 per cent to 13.06 lakh. During the same period, agents of general insurers grew by 10.7 per cent to 3.30 lakh, while public sector agents saw 4.2 per cent growth to 3.19 lakh.
The retail health GDPI grew at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.7 per cent, from Rs 16,000 crore in FY18 to Rs 42,200 crore in FY24, according to the report.
“Retail health pie has grown significantly post-Covid-19, which has spurred demand for higher-value policies, and there has also been some price correction in terms of premium increases. Additionally, SAHIs tend to have a better hospital network availability compared to other players in the industry, driving the increase in market share for SAHIs in the retail health insurance segment,” said Saurabh Bhalerao, head of BFSI Research, CareEdge Ratings.
According to the report, SAHIs have witnessed the highest increase in their network of hospitals through direct contracts as well as Third-Party Administrators (TPAs) during the FY21-FY23 period. The number of hospital networks in partnership with SAHIs increased by 71 per cent from FY21 to FY23, reaching 1.52 lakh, while the private sector saw 63 per cent growth to 4.84 lakh. In contrast, public sector insurers witnessed a 43 per cent decline in hospital networks to 37,190.
“While other general insurers have been looking to improve their presence in the retail health segment, the initial high expense involved in customer acquisition has slowed their growth compared to SAHI players. SAHI players benefit from their higher scale and are in a better position to attract retail customers with additional benefits such as free health check-ups, premium discounts for customers with healthier lifestyles, and customised insurance plans,” said Neha Parikh, vice president and sector head - financial sector ratings, ICRA.