Saturday, April 05, 2025 | 06:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Sales of homes priced up to ₹50 lakh down 9% in Jan-Mar: Knight Frank

Sales of homes priced up to ₹50 lakh down 9% in Jan-Mar: Knight Frank

Real estate consultant Knight Frank India data of primary residential market showed that sales in Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1 crore segment, too, fell 6% to 26,832 units during the first quarter of this FY

realty sector, real estate, housing

The higher margins and existing homebuyer interest in the premium and luxury segments attracted the bulk of development interest in January-March period. | Representative Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2025 | 6:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sales of affordable homes, costing less than Rs 50 lakh each, declined 9 per cent in January-March this year to 21,010 units across eight major cities due to high prices, elevated mortgage rates, and low supply, according to Knight Frank.

Real estate consultant Knight Frank India data of primary residential market showed that sales in Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1 crore segment, too, fell 6 per cent to 26,832 units during the first quarter of this calendar year.

"While sales in the higher ticket sizes have been driving market growth, those in the Rs 5-10 million (Rs 50-100 lakh) and less than Rs 5 million (Rs 50 lakh) categories have dropped by 6 per cent and 9 per cent year-on-year, respectively as homebuyers focus remained on the premium category during the quarter," the report said.

 

"As high prices and elevated interest rates kept homebuyers away from the market in this price-sensitive segment, the lack of supply also played a significant role in curtailing sales volumes," the consultant added.

The higher margins and existing homebuyer interest in the premium and luxury segments attracted the bulk of development interest in January-March period.

Also Read

real estate, luxury homes

Ultra-luxury home sales grow 483%, affordable segment falls: Knight Frank

High-rise building

Love at first sale? 31 men tricked by 'girlfriend' estate agents in China

Homes, Property, residential building

Housing sales dip 28% in top 7 Indian cities, prices increase: Report

Homes, Property, residential building

Housing supply down 34%, sales drop 23% in top 9 cities in Q1CY25: Report

Banks, property, housing, real estate, market, buildings, cityscape, skyline

Housing sales in Bhopal up 10% to 3,565 units in 2024: PropEquity

In contrast, housing sales in Rs 1-2 crore price bracket increased 2 per cent to 22,330 units.

Similarly, sales in Rs 2-5 cr category rose 28 per cent to 13,735 units, while the demand in Rs 5-10 crore bracket grew 82 per cent to 3,448 units.

In the Rs 10-20 crore category of homes, sales more than doubles to 658 units. The demand in Rs 20-50 crore category jumped more than two times to 92 units.

Sales of homes, costing over Rs 50 crore each, jumped multi-fold to 169 units.

On Thursday, Knight Frank India released its report 'India Real Estate: Residential and Office (January-March 2025)', which showed stability in demand across primary (first sale) housing markets of eight major cities.

Housing sales in the January-March period rose 2 per cent to 88,274 units across eight major cities -- Delhi-NCR, Mumbai Metropilitan Region (MMR), Kolkata, Chennai, Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Ahmedabad.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

office space

Co-working office space leasing drops 43% in Jan-Mar across 9 cities: CBRE

Social Media

Big-tech global firms challenge homegrown startup growth: CCI top official

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

Indian startups respond to Piyush Goyal's ecosystem comment

Premiumpills, pharma

Pharma companies likely to pass on costs in US as fresh levy looms

PremiumIndian Premier League, IPL, JIOHOTSTAR

Connected TV emerges IPL's 'impact player' as ad rates go through the roof

Topics : Housing sales Affordable housing Knight Frank Real Estate

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 05 2025 | 6:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLSG vs MI LIVE ScoreGold and Silver Price TodayPSEB Class 8th ResultTrump Reciprocal Tariffs Impact on IndiaLatest News LIVELSG vs MI Key Player BattlesIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon