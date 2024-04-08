Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

SC bats for SOP for easy access of airports to persons with disability

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud was hearing a plea filed by a wheelchair-bound woman who had faced difficulties at Kolkata airport on January 30

PM Gatishakti: 3 upcoming airports on fast track to get rail connectivity

Security at airports is provided mainly by two agencies -- Central Industrial Security Force and the state police.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2024 | 9:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Monday underlined the need for an effective standard operating procedure (SOP) to ensure trouble-free access of airports across the country to persons with disability.
A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud was hearing a plea filed by a wheelchair-bound woman who had faced difficulties at Kolkata airport on January 30.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"You are justifying your action about asking a woman wheelchair-bound passenger to stand up and stand up for screening in a security area in the airport," the bench told Additional Solicitor General Vikramjit Banerjee, who was representing the Centre.
The bench, also comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, said there should be an effective SOP in place on this issue.
The bench has posted the matter for hearing on April 19.
While hearing the matter on February 26, the apex court had said it will ask the Centre and others, including the Airports Authority of India, to frame an SOP so people with disabilities can have trouble-free access to airports.
The counsel for the woman, a Gurugram resident, had referred to the lack of female security guards and support staff at the airport to help wheelchair-bound passengers.
Security at airports is provided mainly by two agencies -- Central Industrial Security Force and the state police.

Also Read

NFHS-6 launched, will not have disability-related questions: Centre

Delhi airport chaos highlights: Thick fog delays 30 flights, 17 cancelled

Punjab approves religious tours scheme, announces festival sop for traders

Delhi Police asked to prepare security arrangements SOP for college fests

Supreme Court agrees to hear pleas seeking stay on implementation of CAA

Personal computer imports from China decline 3% during Nov-Feb 2024

AI, power purchase deals to help Delhi meet summer demand of 8,000 MW

How RERA, SWAMIH, PMAY changed India's real estate under Modi: Report

Indian road logistics industry revenues to grow at 3-6% in FY25: ICRA

After Bitcoin surge, crypto venture capital creeps toward comeback: Report

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Supreme Court Airports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 08 2024 | 9:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Excise Policy Scam CaseCSK vs KKR Playing 11Lok Sabha Election LiveApple iPad Pro | iPad AirIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon