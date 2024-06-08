Business Standard
SECI invites bids for annum supply of 539,000 metric tonnes green ammonia

Under the SIGHT Programme, MNRE has already allocated 4.12 lakh Metric Tonnes (MT)/annum of Green Hydrogen production capacity and 1.5 GW/ annum of Electrolyzer manufacturing capacity

Under the SIGHT Programme, MNRE has already allocated 4.12 lakh Metric Tonnes (MT)/annum of Green Hydrogen production capacity and 1.5 GW/ annum of Electrolyzer manufacturing capacity. Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2024 | 9:45 PM IST

State-owned Solar Energy Corporation of India has invited bids for the selection of ammonia producers for the annual supply of 5.39 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of green ammonia.
The bids are invited under SIGHT Programme of the National Green Hydrogen Mission (NGHM).
According to the statement, Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) has issued a Request for Selection (RfS) of green ammonia producers for the production of green ammonia in India through cost-based competitive bidding under Mode 2A of SIGHT programme of the NGHM being implemented by the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE).
The bidding for a total available capacity of 5.39 lakh Metric Tonnes (MT)/annum of Green Ammonia intended for production and supply will be carried out through e-bidding followed by e-Reverse Auction process. Green Ammonia produced will be supplied to the fertilizer companies, it stated.
 
The MNRE had earlier issued the Scheme Guidelines for implementation of SIGHT Programme Component II: Incentive for Procurement of Green Ammonia Production (under Mode2A) of the NGHM. SECI has been appointed as implementing agency for this Scheme.
Under the SIGHT Programme, MNRE has already allocated 4.12 lakh Metric Tonnes (MT)/annum of Green Hydrogen production capacity and 1.5 GW/ annum of Electrolyzer manufacturing capacity.
The National Green Hydrogen Mission was launched on 4th January 2023 with an outlay of Rs. 19,744 crores up to FY 2029-30. It will contribute to India's goal to become Aatmanirbhar (self-reliant) through clean energy and serve as an inspiration for the global clean energy transition.
The Mission will lead to significant decarbonization of the economy, reduced dependence on fossil fuel imports, and enable India to assume technology and market leadership in Green Hydrogen.

First Published: Jun 08 2024 | 9:44 PM IST

