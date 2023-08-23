Confirmation

Shriram Properties, ASK Property Fund to jointly invest in Chennai project

The project acquisition formalities were completed and is being launched as "Shriram 122 West" shortly

infrastructure, infra, real estate

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2023 | 4:47 PM IST
Realty firm Shriram Properties Ltd (SPL) and ASK Property Fund on Wednesday announced a joint investment of Rs 206 crore in a residential project in Chennai.
The joint investment is "towards 100 per cent of development rights in an ongoing project in Chennai, through SPL's wholly owned subsidiary Shrivision Elevations Pvt Ltd."

The project acquisition formalities were completed and is being launched as "Shriram 122 West" shortly.
With a total saleable area of 1.9 million square feet spread across two phases, the project has an aggregate revenue potential of Rs 1,200 crore in the next 5 years.
The project comprises of around 1,900 residential units, predominantly targeting the mid-income group.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Real Estate Shriram Properties ASK Group Chennai

First Published: Aug 23 2023 | 4:47 PM IST

