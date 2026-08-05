Siam's E20 U-turn deepens debate over fuel quality and vehicle safety

On July 28, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam) wrote to Petroleum Secretary Neeraj Mittal with what appeared to be an urgent request. The industry body said its members were seeing a “huge increase” in failures of vehicle components such as fuel injectors, fuel pumps, exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) valves and other parts coming into direct contact with fuel or engine emissions.

Investigations into the failed parts, it said, pointed to corrosion and wear caused by high chloride contamination in the E20 fuel being used. Fuel samples collected from vehicles had shown chloride levels of up to 500 parts per million (ppm), while samples collected from retail outlets had shown contamination of up to 350 ppm, according to the letter.

It also flagged unusually high moisture levels in some fuel samples, warning that excess water could cause phase separation — a condition in which ethanol and petrol separate because of water contamination — leaving vehicles unable to run immediately after refuelling.

The industry’s request to the government was straightforward. Siam urged the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) to introduce mandatory chloride limits in fuel specifications through the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), direct oil marketing companies (OMCs) to identify the source of contamination, and strengthen fuel quality controls.

Less than a week later, however, Siam’s public position appeared markedly different. On Tuesday night, after the letter entered the public domain and MoPNG issued a clarification defending the country’s E20 programme, Siam said the figures cited in its communication required “authentication through collection of elaborate data from various regions across the country followed by a comprehensive consultation with our member OEMs”.

It described the correspondence as part of “routine and ongoing technical deliberations” among industry, oil companies and government agencies, reassured consumers that there was “no cause for concern”, and formally withdrew its earlier communication.

The contrast between the two documents is difficult to miss. In one, Siam cited specific contamination levels, linked them to field failures and sought immediate regulatory intervention. In the other, it said those figures required further validation before any conclusions could be drawn.

Why the industry’s public position changed is impossible to say. What the developments did establish, however, is that ethanol-blended petrol has become one of the country’s most politically and commercially sensitive policy issues.

For the Union government, ethanol blending is a key pillar of India’s energy security strategy, aimed at reducing crude oil imports, saving foreign exchange and creating an additional market for agricultural produce. For automobile manufacturers, the priority is ensuring vehicle durability after spending years redesigning engines and components to make them compatible with E20 fuel.

For vehicle owners, however, the concerns have been more immediate. Several consumers have taken to social media and other public forums to complain of lower mileage after the shift to E20 petrol, while some have also reported maintenance-related issues.

These complaints have become an important part of the public debate, although the government and the automobile industry have maintained that E20 does not cause widespread engine damage. Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari recently told Parliament that fuel efficiency could decline by 2-6 per cent, depending on the vehicle category and age, while stating that testing had not shown engine failures linked to E20 usage.

This explains why what began as an engineering discussion quickly evolved into a broader political debate.

Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has emerged as the most vocal political opponent of the E20 rollout. Over the past week, he has demanded that consumers be given a choice between E20 and pure petrol, stating that motorists should not be compelled to use a fuel blend if they have concerns about vehicle compatibility or fuel efficiency. His party has also organised protests over the issue.

The debate soon acquired an institutional dimension when the Punjab Assembly on Tuesday passed a resolution urging the Centre to suspend the mandatory rollout of E20 for vehicles that are not certified to run on the blend.

Yet the geography of the controversy is as revealing as the politics. The loudest political opposition has come from Punjab, while states that account for much of India’s ethanol production — such as Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Bihar and Gujarat — have largely stayed away from the debate.

These states host a large share of the country’s distilleries, which produce ethanol from sugarcane-based feedstocks such as molasses, sugar syrup and sugarcane juice, as well as grain-based feedstocks, including maize and surplus or damaged foodgrains.

For them, ethanol has become an important rural industry, providing an additional source of revenue for sugar mills, grain processors and farmers.

The contrasting positions were evident even on Tuesday. While Punjab opposed the E20 rollout, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan met farmer organisations that backed the ethanol blending programme.

According to a statement issued by the Agriculture Ministry, farmer representatives said they were in favour of ethanol and only wanted the real benefits of the programme to reach farmers rather than only companies or intermediaries.

Chouhan said the Centre’s thinking was clear: The benefits of the ethanol programme should reach the entire chain, from the field to the fuel tank, but the largest share should go towards farmers’ interests.

To understand how a technical letter sparked a national political debate, one must look at how rapidly the policy moved from a modest pilot to a nationwide programme.

The Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) Programme began as a pilot in 2001 before being formally launched in 2004 with the objective of blending 5 per cent ethanol with petrol. Progress remained slow for several years because ethanol production was limited, pricing policies were uncertain and oil marketing companies struggled to secure adequate supplies.

The programme gathered momentum after 2014, when the Centre introduced assured procurement prices for ethanol and expanded the list of approved feedstocks beyond molasses to include sugar syrup, sugarcane juice, maize and surplus or damaged foodgrains.

The turning point came in 2021, when an inter-ministerial committee chaired by NITI Aayog prepared the roadmap for the transition to E20. The committee included representatives from the Ministries of Petroleum, Road Transport, Agriculture and Food, along with Siam, oil marketing companies, testing agencies and automobile manufacturers.

The original target of achieving 20 per cent ethanol blending by 2030 was subsequently advanced to Ethanol Supply Year (ESY) 2025-26.

That decision followed the NITI Aayog roadmap, which concluded that ethanol production capacity and vehicle readiness were progressing faster than originally envisaged.

The rollout then accelerated. Average ethanol blending increased from 8.1 per cent in ESY 2020-21 to 10 per cent in 2021-22, 12.1 per cent in 2022-23, 14.6 per cent in 2023-24 and 19.2 per cent in 2024-25, before reaching the 20 per cent target in ESY 2025-26, five years ahead of the original schedule.

During the same period, ethanol procurement by oil marketing companies increased from about 38 crore litres in ESY 2013-14 to more than 1,200 crore litres in ESY 2025-26, while installed production capacity expanded to around 2,000 crore litres annually.

Soon after the E20 target was achieved in 2026, government officials began discussing the technical feasibility of higher ethanol blends such as E25 and E30. However, the Centre recently clarified in Parliament that no decision had been taken to mandate blending beyond E20, and any future move would follow technical studies and consultations with stakeholders.

The July 28 Siam letter did not question the ethanol blending programme itself. In fact, it reiterated the automobile industry’s support for the government’s biofuel policy and referred to ongoing discussions on future programmes involving higher ethanol blends.

Its central argument was that fuel quality controls must keep pace with higher blending levels. The letter said contamination in fuel could create “a wrong impression about the E20 fuel in customers’ minds” and urged the government to address the issue immediately.

It also noted that Siam members had been raising the chloride issue before the BIS committee for more than two years, but mandatory limits were yet to be incorporated into fuel specifications.

India’s ethanol journey has reached a point where it is no longer just a fuel policy. It is now tied to farm incomes, sugar industry economics, energy security, automobile technology and vehicle owners’ experiences.

The events of the past week underline the challenge before policymakers: managing a transition involving multiple stakeholders, each with different stakes in the outcome.